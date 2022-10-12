6 Commanders players to watch vs. the Bears

Week 6 of the NFL season opens with the Chicago Bears welcoming the Washington Commanders to Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a struggle for both teams to start the season, with the Commanders coming in with a 1-4 record and in sole possession of last place in the NFC East. The Bears, meanwhile, aren’t much better with 2-3, but both teams are coming off close losses that could be something to build off of on Thursday.

The Bears have a chance to climb back to .500 and start their mini bye week off on the right foot with a win. To do it, however, they’ll have to keep these six Commanders players at bay. Here’s who we’ll be watching on Thursday night.

1. QB Carson Wentz

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) attempts a throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

What a long, strange trip it’s been for Carson Wentz. The former Philadelphia Eagles hopeful franchise quarterback is now on his third team in as many years, producing many of the same results. Wentz has had an average season under center for the Commanders, but hasn’t been close to the difference-making quarterback that flashed so many years ago. He holds onto the ball for too long and takes more sacks than he should.

What has really been killing the Commanders this year, however, is his uptick in interceptions. Wentz threw seven picks in each of the last three seasons, but already has six in five games. He could be throwing up some ducks for the Bears to get their hands on as they have snagged an interception in all but one game this year.

2. RB Brian Robinson

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was the first game action for rookie Brian Robinson after he was tragically shot multiple times in the leg during the preseason. There were initial concerns he would be out for much of the year working to rehab his injuries, but he’s already back and making his case for the lead job in Washington. Robinson totaled 22 yards on nine carries, which led the team in Week 5.

Story continues

Robinson is easing back into the fold slowly, but with the Bears’ rushing defense still extremely suspect, he very well could have a breakout performance under the lights. It would make for an incredible story on primetime television, just not great for the Bears if he finds his bearings.

3. and 4. WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

At one point, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was the ideal trade target for the Bears. But then he signed an extension with Washington and those hopes were dashed. McLaurin hasn’t had the strongest start to the season, but he’s still the Commanders WR1, leading the team with 326 receiving yards and will be a focus of the passing game come Thursday.

The other player who has been a focal point, however, has been Curtis Samuel. Leading the Commanders with 45 targets, and 33 receptions, Samuel is the more involved of the two receivers through five weeks after missing most of the 2021 season with injuries. Samuel can be used all over the field and needs to be accounted for when he’s on the field. Both he and McLaurin will be heavily relied on for Washington on Thursday night.

5. OT Charles Leno Jr.

Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) prepares to block Carolina Panthers defensive end Amare Barno (46) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

An old friend returns to Soldier Field when Charles Leno Jr. gets the start at left tackle for the Commanders. Leno has been a welcome surprise for Washington since he signed last offseason after getting cut from the Bears. He hasn’t missed a start since 2016 and has only allowed one sack so far in 2022.

The offensive line as a whole isn’t stellar for the Commanders as they’re surrendering an average of four sacks per game. Perhaps the Bears defensive ends can get the most of Leno and kickstart their pass rush. But the former Bears starter has played well and will be watched closely when the Commanders offense is on the field.

6. DT Jonathan Allen

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit while throwing the ball by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

At one point in time, the Bears were tied to Jonathan Allen in the 2017 NFL Draft. The star defensive lineman was mocked to the Bears quite a bit, but wound up falling to Washington. Since then, however, he’s been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league.

Allen is coming off a career year with nine 62 tackles, nine sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. He’s followed that up with a strong start to 2022 with 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He could decimate the Bears interior linemen and will be one of the key defenders to contain so Fields has time in the pocket.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire