6 Commanders players who need a strong showing in training camp

Training camp is here. For the Washington Commanders, rookies reported to camp on Friday, and the rest of the team will officially report on Tuesday. While most NFL teams enter camp knowing who most of their 53-man roster will be, every squad will have roster and position battles.

Someone comes out of nowhere every year to jump on the coaches’ radar. Whether in practice each day or in the preseason games, players who are thought to have no shot at making the roster make the roster.

Who will that be for Washington in 2023?

We have identified six players who need a strong showing this summer to earn a starting spot, hold on to a starting spot, or make the roster.

QB Sam Howell

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) warms up against the Minnesota Vikings before the game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, Howell would be on this list. He enters training camp as “QB1,” per head coach Ron Rivera. However, the head coach hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet. Presumably, if Howell enters camp as the top quarterback, he needs to do enough to fend off veteran Jacoby Brissett in order to start Week 1.

If Brissett outperforms Howell this summer, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the starter. The truth is, that is the expectation with Howell having only played one career game. However, Howell needs to show progress daily. The coaches know he’ll make mistakes. It’s not repeating mistakes, which is something offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy praised him for in the spring. If the two quarterbacks look similar this summer, Howell will have officially won the job.

RB Jaret Patterson

Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jaret Patterson is entering his third NFL season. The former undrafted running back from Buffalo has more competition this summer. In addition to veteran Jonathan Williams, there is sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. Bieniemy drafted Rodriguez. That’s his guy, so he’ll presumably make the roster as the third running back behind Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson.

If Washington keeps four running backs, Patterson will battle Williams for that role. The preseason games are the most important for the running backs. Washington likes Williams and Patterson. However, they are fighting for one spot. Patterson must take advantage of his preseason opportunities again to make the roster.

WR Dyami Brown

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2). (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

I don’t think Brown is competing for a roster spot. The 2021 third-round pick has shown promise when given the opportunity. This will also be Curtis Samuel’s final season under contract. Brown has the chance to solidify himself as Washington’s third wide receiver for 2024 and beyond. In a start against Tennessee last season, Brown caught two long touchdown passes, showing his ability as a playmaker.

Brown is now playing with his former college quarterback. If the two can share the field together, the chances are good that Howell will look for his former UNC teammate. It will be interesting to see how much Brown plays in the preseason and how many targets he receives.

G Saahdiq Charles

Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and Washington Football Team offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This is it for Saahdiq Charles in Washington. The former fourth-round pick is in his fourth season and competing for the starting left guard position against Chris Paul. Charles has a chance to earn an extension with the Commanders, or he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Charles has played tackle and guard. He’s played well at times, but injuries have slowed him down. Charles is still only 23; he’s athletic, powerful and versatile. Washington would love him to lock down one of the starting guard positions and move forward with him on the roster. It’s all up to him.

Andre Jones makes a tackle as The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Andre Jones was a seventh-round pick for the Commanders. It’s not that he can’t make the roster, but the defensive end position is loaded for 2023. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Efe Obada and James Smith-Williams are all locks to make the roster. Casey Toohill likely is, too. Then there is fifth-round pick, K.J. Henry. The Commanders love Henry.

It’s not that they don’t like Jones, but how many at this one position can occupy spots on the 53-man roster? Jones needs to stand out in practice each day and make plays in the preseason. At least make it a difficult decision for the Commanders. In all likelihood, Jones is ticketed for the practice squad, but he has the opportunity to change their minds.

LB Cody Barton

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton (57). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Why is there pressure on a fifth-year linebacker who signed a modest one-year contract in the offseason? Barton was brought to Washington to replace Cole Holcomb in the starting lineup. To make the defensive play calls. However, as he was learning the defense this offseason, Khaleke Hudson built momentum for earning a chance to start.

Jamin Davis has one starting spot locked down. So Barton is competing against Hudson to start. While Barton would appear to have the lead, this coaching staff loves Hudson and has spent four years developing him. The light appeared to come on for Hudson last season, who shined as the starter in a dominating Week 18 win over Dallas. Barton needs a strong summer to hold off Hudson and it still may not be enough.

