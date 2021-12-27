6 Colts whose stock rose in 22-16 win over Cardinals

With the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) going into State Farm Stadium and coming out with a 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5), we saw several players increase their stock with the team.

Some of it was due to simply showing out during a game that was destined to be sloppy from the start. Others had to step into a bigger role because of recent COVID-19 issues. Regardless, we saw several players increase their stock on Saturday night.

Here are six Colts whose stock rose from the Week 16 win:

S George Odum

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as though the majority of times that Odum gets a chance to play on defense, he shines and makes us wonder why Chris Ballard hasn’t signed him to an extension yet. That should be coming this offseason. Odum was extremely strong in coverage playing the Julian Blackmon role as Khari Willis (COVID-19) and Andrew Sendejo (concussion) were both out. Odum was the highest-graded player on defense from Pro Football Focus.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The Ghost still has it. The Colts’ passing game continued to flow through Michael Pittman Jr., who led the way with eight receptions and 82 yards. However, Hilton got the Colts on the board with a touchdown in the first half and had another crucial 39-yard catch. It was nice to see Hilton come through in a big way.

LB E.J. Speed

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

While Pro Football Focus dinged Speed in a major way in coverage after being targeted 13(!) times and allowing 12 receptions, his five defensive stops were by far the most on the team. Filling in for Darius Leonard in the last minute is no easy task, but Speed showed some upside on a number of plays.

DE Kwity Paye

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The rookie edge rusher hit a bit of a lull after his three-game breakout stretch. However, Paye came out firing during prime time against the Cardinals’ offensive tackles. With five total pressures in that game, Paye came extremely close to getting a sack or two. At the very least, he disrupted Kyler Murray’s pocket on several occasions. It was encouraging to see him step up in a big way.

S Jahleel Addae

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The veteran safety had to step in as the starter with both players out and did a fine job. In spot-start situations, especially at safety, it’s typically a strong outing for the player if they simply don’t make egregious errors. Addae did more than that by adding a pressure, a defensive stop and a 79.2 passer rating in coverage.

G Chris Reed

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Reed continues to prove why he’s the best signing Chris Ballard made during the 2021 offseason. He stepped in for another spot-start with both starting guards out due to COVID-19. He didn’t allow a pressure on 28 pass-blocking snaps and was solid in the run game.

