6 Colts on the roster bubble entering preseason finale

With the Indianapolis Colts concluding training camp 2021 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, they have one final preseason game to go against the Detroit Lions.

More importantly, the team has one more opportunity for fringe roster players to impress and earn a role going forward, be that on the active roster or the practice squad.

Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that the team will not play starters this game, which provides even more opportunity and snaps for roster bubble players.

Here, we’ll take a look at five players who are on the bubble entering the preseason finale:

DT Andrew Brown

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has provided Indianapolis with solid run support and good pressure up the middle in both preseason bouts thus far. With Brown playing at a position that sees heavy rotation on game day, fresh legs and pass rush is very important to its success. At least one depth roster spot seems to be up for grabs and should we see more of the same from Brown this week, he'll be a hard name for the staff to pass up.

S Shawn Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-round pick out of Florida brings much raw potential to build on but has failed to garner many snaps. He has just three tackles thus far in preseason play. With safety being one of if not the deepest positions on this Colts team, it makes it even more difficult for any one player to stand out. Davis may need to do just that by way of a big hit or turnover to secure more than a practice squad position going forward. Davis getting some snaps on special teams would also go a long way to improving his versatility which is always needed from the secondary.

TE Farrod Green

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Farrod Green is proving to be a solid, young addition to the Colts' passing attack since signing a futures contract this offseason. With the well-documented ups and downs of the Colts' young quarterbacks thus far, a sure-handed reliable target can go a long way to helping them. Green has been just that with three receptions for 19 yards in the first two games while also contributing on special teams. What doesn't show up on the stat sheet is how well Green runs his routes, and his willingness to block and support the offensive line. While the top three tight end spots are spoken for, a few more impressive catches in this upcoming game and Green may just earn himself a spot on the practice squad this season.

Story continues

OT Will Holden

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts have had an ongoing battle for the backup left tackle spot all summer. As it stands, Julién Davenport seems to have the edge over the rest of the room. After his impressive preseason play last week, it seems to be more than earned. That being said, there are still at least three, if not four, other depth spots up for grabs on the offensive line. While the other tackle options—including Holden and Sam Tevi—have had a rough preseason, Holden has seen a majority of right tackle depth snaps. Should Holden at least outperform Tevi and others, Holden may just find his place as Braden Smith's backup this year.

RBs Deon Jackson, Benny LeMay

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While the honor of deepest position on this Colts roster may be up for debate, many would find it hard to argue against the running back room as an easy first choice. Second-year runner Jonathan Taylor will be the feature back going forward after a monster rookie season. Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and even Jordan Wilkins have produced at a high level for many seasons in Indianapolis. This leaves two solid young runners in Deon Jackson and Benny LeMay in quite the awkward position this year. Both players have been solid thus far in preseason play, with LeMay even scoring a touchdown on some impressive hard-fought runs. Unfortunately, LeMay also found himself on the receiving end of a fine for a taunting penalty by simply flexing after an impressive play. While both backs may find it hard to push for that fourth running back spot, another solid outing toting the rock could secure one of them a practice squad spot, or at worst a spot on a team with a larger need at the position.

WR Dezmon Patmon

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

With two preseason games under their belt, the Colts have an interesting battle brewing in the wide receiver room. Thanks to his emergence throughout training camp and the preseason, it seems rookie Mike Strachan is a near-lock for the fifth wide receiver spot. That leaves the final spot in the room to be decided between Patmon and Ashton Dulin. As it stands, most would agree that Patmon has the upper hand given his showing in the preseason games. He also saw some snaps at gunner on special teams, which is the type of value Dulin brought to the roster. If Patmon continues to show out, he has a roster spot. However, there is still a chance Dulin grabs it over him if he proves to be more of a value on special teams.

1

1

1

1