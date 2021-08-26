6 Colts on the roster bubble entering preseason finale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Melillo
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the Indianapolis Colts concluding training camp 2021 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, they have one final preseason game to go against the Detroit Lions.

More importantly, the team has one more opportunity for fringe roster players to impress and earn a role going forward, be that on the active roster or the practice squad.

Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that the team will not play starters this game, which provides even more opportunity and snaps for roster bubble players.

Here, we’ll take a look at five players who are on the bubble entering the preseason finale:

DT Andrew Brown

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has provided Indianapolis with solid run support and good pressure up the middle in both preseason bouts thus far. With Brown playing at a position that sees heavy rotation on game day, fresh legs and pass rush is very important to its success. At least one depth roster spot seems to be up for grabs and should we see more of the same from Brown this week, he'll be a hard name for the staff to pass up.

S Shawn Davis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-round pick out of Florida brings much raw potential to build on but has failed to garner many snaps. He has just three tackles thus far in preseason play. With safety being one of if not the deepest positions on this Colts team, it makes it even more difficult for any one player to stand out. Davis may need to do just that by way of a big hit or turnover to secure more than a practice squad position going forward. Davis getting some snaps on special teams would also go a long way to improving his versatility which is always needed from the secondary.

TE Farrod Green

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Farrod Green is proving to be a solid, young addition to the Colts' passing attack since signing a futures contract this offseason. With the well-documented ups and downs of the Colts' young quarterbacks thus far, a sure-handed reliable target can go a long way to helping them. Green has been just that with three receptions for 19 yards in the first two games while also contributing on special teams. What doesn't show up on the stat sheet is how well Green runs his routes, and his willingness to block and support the offensive line. While the top three tight end spots are spoken for, a few more impressive catches in this upcoming game and Green may just earn himself a spot on the practice squad this season.

OT Will Holden

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts have had an ongoing battle for the backup left tackle spot all summer. As it stands, Julién Davenport seems to have the edge over the rest of the room. After his impressive preseason play last week, it seems to be more than earned. That being said, there are still at least three, if not four, other depth spots up for grabs on the offensive line. While the other tackle options—including Holden and Sam Tevi—have had a rough preseason, Holden has seen a majority of right tackle depth snaps. Should Holden at least outperform Tevi and others, Holden may just find his place as Braden Smith's backup this year.

RBs Deon Jackson, Benny LeMay

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While the honor of deepest position on this Colts roster may be up for debate, many would find it hard to argue against the running back room as an easy first choice. Second-year runner Jonathan Taylor will be the feature back going forward after a monster rookie season. Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and even Jordan Wilkins have produced at a high level for many seasons in Indianapolis. This leaves two solid young runners in Deon Jackson and Benny LeMay in quite the awkward position this year. Both players have been solid thus far in preseason play, with LeMay even scoring a touchdown on some impressive hard-fought runs. Unfortunately, LeMay also found himself on the receiving end of a fine for a taunting penalty by simply flexing after an impressive play. While both backs may find it hard to push for that fourth running back spot, another solid outing toting the rock could secure one of them a practice squad spot, or at worst a spot on a team with a larger need at the position.

WR Dezmon Patmon

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

With two preseason games under their belt, the Colts have an interesting battle brewing in the wide receiver room. Thanks to his emergence throughout training camp and the preseason, it seems rookie Mike Strachan is a near-lock for the fifth wide receiver spot. That leaves the final spot in the room to be decided between Patmon and Ashton Dulin. As it stands, most would agree that Patmon has the upper hand given his showing in the preseason games. He also saw some snaps at gunner on special teams, which is the type of value Dulin brought to the roster. If Patmon continues to show out, he has a roster spot. However, there is still a chance Dulin grabs it over him if he proves to be more of a value on special teams.

1

1

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Bears roster-bubble players who need strong showing in preseason finale vs. Titans

    Here are some Bears players who need a strong performances against the Titans to help their cause toward earning a roster spot.

  • Colts won’t play starters in preseason finale vs. Lions

    The Colts will sit their starters for the preseason finale.

  • Colts reach injury settlement with DE Damontre Moore

    Colts reached an injury settlement with DE Damontre Moore.

  • 4 Chiefs on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason Week 3

    These four #Chiefs players need to have strong performances vs. the #Vikings in preseason Week 3.

  • Could Jaguars quarterback competition be aimed at protecting Trevor Lawrence from a bad roster?

    The Jaguars earned the No. 1 overall pick by having a roster that systematically had disintegrated since an appearance in the AFC Championship in 2017. Even before losing first-round running back Travis Etienne for the season, the Jaguars didn’t have much talent. That reality sparked a discussion on PFT Live regarding the supposed quarterback competition [more]

  • Colts face tough roster decision with WR battle

    Colts have a tough decision to make at the bottom of the WR depth chart.

  • One underrated reason Bengals wanted Joe Burrow to start in final preseason game

    Something to keep in mind about Joe Burrow's start with the Bengals this weekend.

  • Lions training camp awards for 2021

    Handing out awards from the Detroit Lions training camp in 2021

  • Wentz Back, COVID-19 Concerns

    Chris Allen sifts through the latest news and blurbs to find the storylines worth following over the last week of training camp. (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Chase Daniel: Acting like a franchise quarterback comes naturally to Justin Herbert

    Chase Daniel has spent 12 years as an NFL quarterback, almost always as a backup, often getting jobs because coaches believe he can serve as a capable mentor to a younger quarterback. That’s part of Daniel’s job backing up Justin Herbert with the Chargers, but Daniel says Herbert doesn’t need a lot of mentorship. Daniel [more]

  • Cowboys News: Prescott pops, COVID updates, IR loss, that ‘Hard Knocks’ drone shot

    Dak Prescott got rave reviews at practice while the Cowboys add players to (and get one back from) the COVID list, plus Rico Dowdle's loss. | From @StarConscience, @Cdburnett7, and @ToddBrock24f7

  • Updated list of Rams’ 2022 draft picks following Sony Michel trade

    Here's an updated look at the Rams' draft picks in 2022 after their trade for Sony Michel.

  • Ogbonnia Okoronkwo dealing with stinger issue

    Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has battled injuries throughout his career, and another one has popped up.

  • Adoree’ Jackson’s ankle injury doesn’t appear to be serious

    Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson needed a cart to get back to the locker room after Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be out of action for a significant amount of time. Jackson injured his ankle, but multiple reports indicate that the injury is a mild one and [more]

  • Les Snead: Rams are about 90 percent done evaluating roster before final cuts

    The Rams still have one preseason game to go, but Les Snead says they're about "90-something percent" done setting their roster.

  • Is throwing Zach Wilson into the fire Week 1 the right move? | What Are The Odds?

    In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata take a look at the offensive rookie of the year odds in the NFL and determine if throwing Zach Wilson and other rookie quarterbacks into the fire Week 1 is the best strategy. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Evan Fournier calls out NBA 2K22 for ludicrous depiction

    New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier took to Twitter Wednesday to call out NBA 2K22 for butchering the appearance of his video game player avatar.

  • Lions and Colts will both sit out most starters in preseason finale

    The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts will both sit out most starters in Friday's preseason finale

  • TikTok's Addison Rae makes 'He's all that' film debut

    TikTok star Addison Rae is making her feature film debut"He's All That" will premiere on Netflix on Friday Aug 27The film is a reboot of the 1999 film "She's All That"and parallels Rae's real life as a popular social media influencerACTOR ADDISON RAE SAYING:"It's so incredible and so exciting. And as long as I can remember, I've had a huge passion for just entertaining and making people smile and being in front of a screen. And, and being a part of this film is so incredible and hopefully just the beginning for everything that is to come."In the movie Rae plays Padgettwho attempts to turn an classmate into a popular prom kingHer plan hits a snag when she finds herself crushing on her pet projectACTOR ADDISON RAE SAYING:"The reason why I love Padgett so much is because I can relate to her in different ways and I've had to learn kind of going throughout being in this world, in this industry and a lot of things happening for me very fast, that there's always going to be a side of the internet that is a little more critical and judgmental. And I think at the end of the day, I think remembering who I am, which is what Padget tends up finding out and learning, is that, you know, you really have to know yourself and embrace who you are and love who you are and know your intentions and know your heart."The film also stars Rachael Leigh Cook from the original filmand reality star Kourtney Kardashian also makes an appearance

  • Eagles training camp 2021: Jalen Reagor needs success in 1-on-1s to translate

    Jalen Reagor has shown off his skills in 1-on-1 drills but now it's time for him to do it in games. By Dave Zangaro