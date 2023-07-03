6 Colts rookies who could crack starting lineup in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts will be entering training camp with a massive rookie class vying for roster spots and starting roles.

With 11 draft picks (excluding Daniel Scott) and 12 undrafted free agent rookies currently on the roster, there will be plenty of competition throughout the month of August.

Cracking the starting lineup would be considered a win for the majority of rookies on any team. First-round picks certainly get more opportunities to do so, but the Colts have an intriguing rookie class with potential starters all over the place.

Though no undrafted free agent rookies made this list, here are six Colts rookies who could crack the starting lineup in 2023:

QB Anthony Richardson

We won’t spend too much time here. Richardson will be in the starting lineup for the Colts at some point in 2023. When that will be is the mystery, but the Colts want him to get as many reps as possible so it’s likely to be sooner rather than later.

CB Julius Brents

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The second-round pick hasn’t even stepped onto the field yet since being drafted due to off-season wrist surgery, but he’s already in line for a starting role on the boundary. Brents’ size, length and elite athleticism make him an ideal outside cornerback in Gus Bradley’s system, and the Colts have some major question marks at the position.

WR Josh Downs

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

This will be an interesting position battle to watch. Downs will be competing with veteran Isaiah McKenzie, who took the majority of reps during the spring as the rookie dealt with a knee injury. In 11 personnel, Downs is still my pick to be the starter due to his natural separation skills and above-average ball skills.

CB Darius Rush

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With Isaiah Rodgers Sr. gone following an indefinite suspension due to gambling, there will be a competition for the boundary cornerback role opposite Brents. The fifth-round pick in Rush had a strong showing during the spring and is likely the main competition on the boundary with Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. for the starting role.

OT Blake Freeland

This one is a longshot that I don’t expect to see happen, but there are specific scenarios in which Freeland cracks the starting lineup. The first would be an injury to starting right tackle Braden Smith. The rookie stepped in with the first team during OTAs as Smith dealt with a minor leg issue. The second scenario would involve Will Fries struggling at right guard. This could give the Colts the idea to move Smith to right guard and start Freeland at right tackle. It’s not a likely scenario by any means, but it’s not impossible.

CB Jaylon Jones

Another longshot, Jones was taken in the seventh round but proved to have a solid spring. While Rush is better suited for the starting role due to his length and athleticism as a press-man corner, Jones flashed some strong ball skills. It’s not the likely scenario, but there’s a path to a starting role if Jones shines during training camp and the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire