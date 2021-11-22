6 Colts who raised their stock in the upset win over Bills

In what was a wild, dominating win, the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) went on the road to Highmark Stadium on Sunday and upset the Buffalo Bills (6-4) by a score of 41-15 in Week 11.

It was a statement game for the Colts, who had yet to beat an opponent with a winning record this season. Not only did they win, but they also dominated in nearly every facet of the game. From Jonathan Taylor’s historic game to the defense clamping down on a strong Bills passing attack, it was an extraordinary effort from Indy.

Here are six Colts who raised their stock in the Week 11 win.

RG Mark Glowinski

The offensive line as a whole deserves a mention. They helped Jonathan Taylor pave the way toward a historic day while only allowing nine pressures against a strong defensive front. Glowinski led that charge on Sunday while also leading the right guard rotation with Chris Reed for the second week in a row. According to Pro Football Focus, Glowinski allowed one pressure on 19 pass-blocking snaps. This rotation isn’t going away anytime soon but it seems Glowinski has taken back the starting role.

TE Kylen Granson

The Colts only threw the ball 20 times on the day as Jonathan Taylor torched the Bills defense and Granson only saw two targets. What raises his stock is the fact that he saw a career-high 35% snap share on the offense Sunday. Maybe it was because the Colts held a big lead for most of the game. Or maybe he’s starting to carve out that Trey Burton role we saw in 2020. Regardless, the arrow is pointing up for the rookie.

S George Odum

Since Khari Willis hit the injured reserve list, the Colts had been using a rotation at safety next to Andrew Sendejo. However, things changed when Odum led the defense with 91% of the snaps played. He also made good on the increased role. Odum used incredible instincts to grab an early interception against Josh Allen while nearly coming away with another one until the review showed it just barely touched the ground. Odum proved he should be in the rotation more as the third safety and even if it that may not happen, it’s nice to know the colts have this kind of depth.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

It was a bit of a mixed bag for the second-year cornerback but there was some good that came out of it. Although he allowed a 132.9 passer rating on his five targets (PFF), Rodgers did have a pass breakup. He also played the fourth-most snaps in the cornerback room just behind Xavier Rhodes and Rock Ya-Sin. After T.J. Carrie took that role from him in Week 10, it seems Rodgers may be back as the CB4 in the room/

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ya-Sin may have given up the touchdown to Stefon Diggs, but he applied sound coverage on that play. It was simply a matter of Josh Allen making a perfect throw to Diggs on the out route. There wasn’t much Ya-Sin could do. Outside of that, Ya-Sin was solid. According to PFF, he was target four times while allowing just two receptions and 6.5 yards per catch. The arrow continues to point up for Ya-Sin.

DC Matt Eberflus

This was one of the more impressive outings for Eberflus. With so many questions regarding his defense’s ability to put together a complete game against a formidable opponent, his unit showed the ability to do so. Even though the pass rush was inconsistent at times, Eberflus used a lot most pre-snap disguises on Sunday. That went a long way into forcing Josh Allen to diagnose the coverage at a much slower rate while the secondary played its part in coverage. The unit also kept their foot on the gas and didn’t revert to soft coverages allowing for a comeback. They stayed aggressive and made plays throughout the game.

