6 Colts who must step up for new QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts brought in veteran Matt Ryan to be their temporary stop-gap for the next few seasons as they continue to work their way towards finding a franchise quarterback.

Whether Ryan will be here for just two seasons or a bit longer, the Colts need to build around him. It goes without saying that Ryan has a lot to prove with his new team and that he is also responsible for playing well. But the Colts have to do what they can to build around their new quarterback.

It’s vital for the Colts to put Ryan in the best possible situation. He’ll have the best run game he’s ever had behind him with Jonathan Taylor and depending on how the offensive line moves shake out, he should have a stout front protecting him as well.

So while Ryan himself needs to step up in 2022 and beyond, here are six Colts who need to do the same for the 36-year-old quarterback:

GM Chris Ballard

It’s not just players who need to step up around Ryan in order for him to have success with his new team. Ballard needs to do what he can to add weapons and protection for the veteran. He failed to do so with Carson Wentz and while that wasn’t the biggest issue in 2021, it didn’t help.

The Colts were essentially forced into another quiet free agency—though we should’ve expected it anyways—because Indy didn’t have a quarterback. It’s hard to sign the top free agency wide receivers when there is no clear plan at quarterback.

And even though some of the top options are off the market, Ballard has to make sure Ryan has capable weapons. Michael Pittman Jr. has proven he can serve as a WR1 with erratic quarterback play. But he shouldn’t have to do it alone.

It would be ideal for the Colts to add a veteran wide receiver in free agency like A.J. Green or Odell Beckham Jr. Even considering a reunion with T.Y. Hilton would be fine. Then, Ballard needs to add a wide receiver with one of his Day 2 picks.

Regardless, Ballard needs to do what he can to build around Ryan or else the upside of the offense will be limited.

HC Frank Reich

Reich has earned the moniker as the “Quarterback Whisperer” because of his ability to get the most out of whichever player is under center. Unfortunately, he’s had a rather larger sample size when it comes to starting quarterbacks since taking over as head coach in 2018.

Colts QB DVOA % point improvement under Reich: HWMNBN +7pt

Brissett +16pt

Rivers +3pt

Wentz +37pt https://t.co/VNxavc9LNB — Kennan (@VeveJones007) January 11, 2022

The “He Who Shall Not Be Named” that Kennan listed is in place for Andrew Luck.

So while the metrics show that Ryan’s production wasn’t as strong in 2021, his skill set works with what Reich wants to do. His consistent accuracy, ability to diagnose pre and post-snap reads while being willing to run the short passing game should give us more shades of the Colts offense in 2020 rather than 2021.

Reich will know how to get the most out of Ryan during his time with the Colts and it’s likely he’ll have an easier time than he did with Wentz. But in order for this marriage to work, Reich will have to continue evolving his offense to meet Ryan’s strengths as well.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

This goes without saying. The WR1 for Ryan has to step up. Indy will need it out of necessity depending on the moves they make in free agency and the draft. Fortunately, Pittman Jr. broke out in a way during the 2021 season that shows he can handle that workload.

Pittman Jr. showed during his rookie campaign in 2020 that he can excel on underneath routes, especially on third downs. Then in 2021, he showed development when it came to making plays down the field.

Now, he will have the chance to put both aspects of his game together with Ryan under center.

OT Matt Pryor

The entire offensive line needs to be on this list, of course. But we’ll take a micro look here with Pryor, who is expected to get the first shot at being the starting left tackle for the Colts in 2022.

It’s still likely that the Colts use one of their early picks on a potential left tackle during the draft, but Pryor is set to get the first look as the starter. After working mostly as a swing tackle and depth piece in 2021, Pryor’s job will be much bigger moving forward.

Protecting Ryan is one of the main objectives for the Colts. This offense won’t work if he’s under pressure constantly. The quick-passing game should help aid that mission, but Pryor needs to step up if he’s going to be the blindside protector.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

One way or another, the Colts are going to be relying on Alie-Cox in a big role for the 2022 season. They signed him to a three-year extension and didn’t sign an impact veteran in free agency. While they could draft a prospect (and they likely will), Alie-Cox is entering 2022 as the starter.

We know the former VCU basketball standout is a strong blocker when attached to the offensive line. And we know he has upside as a receiver given his size and athleticism. But he has to continue developing his game as a route runner because he’s likely headed toward a double-digit target share in 2022.

Alie-Cox can be a big part of the offense if he continues to develop the entirety of his game and the Colts are going to need him in 2022.

RB Nyheim Hines

This is less about Hines and more about the coaching staff getting him involved. The Colts offense is better when Hines is involved and his lack of involvement in 2021 was one of the many problems that Carson Wentz dealt with.

Frank Reich probably should have done more to get Hines on the field but it only helps so much when the quarterback refuses (or is unable) to work the quick passing game.

Hines is an electric player and he deserves his touches. Ryan has a history of using the running back position in the passing game so Hines should return solid value.

