6 Colts looking to make a jump in Year 2

There has been much focus on the uber-athletic Indianapolis Colts 2023 draft class and how they will impact the upcoming season, but what about other younger players on the roster?

If the franchise is going to turn things around for the better, then they need the youth of the team to take their steps in development and that includes the 2022 class making a jump in their second season.

Let’s take a look at those players who will be looking to show their growth this year:

LT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Raimann’s rookie season got off to a rocky start but he continued to improve as the season went along, especially once he got more reps at left tackle when he took over as the starter in Week 9 for the rest of the season.

Raimann has improved as the year has gone on. Important to remember he came into the NFL with just 18 career starts after never playing OL before college. Some good reps vs. NYG in Week 17. pic.twitter.com/LQuWghETzz — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 4, 2023

The Colts are betting on him taking his next step in development after selecting rookie Blake Freeland to be the backup swing tackle and not adding a veteran to potentially push Raimann for the starting left tackle role. He’s the most important player from the 2022 class that the team needs to deliver this season to help protect their new franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson.

TE Jelani Woods

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Woods quickly became a fan favorite for Indianapolis fans because of his immense stature as a player and then his two-touchdown performance in the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both of Jelani Woods touchdowns for the #Colts. – 1 yard

– 12 yards (game winner) The rookie is going to grow his redzone role going forward. pic.twitter.com/xH5ivKdJ4U — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) September 26, 2022

Despite showing that he could be a red-zone threat and a playmaker with his speed in the open field, Woods didn’t carve out a larger role than most thought he should get for the rest of the 2022 season. He played just 33% of the offensive snaps and finished his Year 1 with 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He won’t be able to bank on last year’s flashes and will have to earn his time on the field. Woods will be in heavy competition for snaps with Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, and Andrew Ogletree. If he’s developed over the offseason and wins the starting job then Woods has a chance to develop chemistry with Richardson.

WR Alec Pierce

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce put together a solid rookie season for the Colts after finishing with 593 yards and two touchdowns. You could argue that his production would’ve been much better if the offense got better play from the quarterback position. He has an opportunity to put together a big Year 2 with a steady passing attack from the offense and should certainly outperform his numbers from 2022.

It’s a different situation because Jalen Hurts was in his third season, but DeVonta Smith had 1,196 yards in his Year 2 in Shane Steichen’s offense as the No. 2 receiver behind A.J. Brown. One thing I am excited to see is how he can be a vertical threat in Steichen’s offense with Richardson. He showed flashes of it in 2022 but should be able to create more explosive plays with his new quarterback.

Alec Pierce's 45-yard reception. I hope we get to see him with a QB with a stronger arm in Year 2. pic.twitter.com/yn3p3pJ3Ze — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) December 5, 2022

S Rodney Thomas II

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest surprise early return on investment from the 2022 class was Thomas II. The seventh-round selection ended up starting 10 games in his first season and led the team his four interceptions.

Thomas II ended his rookie year with 52 tackles (34 solo) and six pass deflections. Even after an impressive Year 1, as a Day 3 pick, he will have to re-solidify himself as one of the starting safeties and show he has a long-term future in Indianapolis. It should benefit that he will be playing in the same defensive scheme under Gus Bradley.

S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The most intriguing player from the 2022 class to see where he is at with his development heading into the season is Cross. He put together a great preseason performance and generated a lot of hype entering his rookie year.

Nick Cross with a great read on the receiver's route and forces the contested catch situation on a 3rd down situation. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/nAD4205Ats — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 22, 2022

Cross started in the opening game but was replaced by Rodney McLeod in Week 2 and didn’t see much action for the rest of the year. He only played 11% of the defensive snaps and just 50% of the special teams snaps. It should be kept in mind that he turned 21 at the start of last season. Bradley does like to use three safeties in his defense so with McLeod leaving in free agency, he has a chance to be a larger contributor in Year 2.

CB Dallis Flowers

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

After making the final 53-man roster as a UDFA rookie, Flowers spent the majority of his first season on special teams before blowing up as a kick returner later in the season.

Dallis Flowers 89-yard kick return. Wish the rookie ended up taking it to the house. pic.twitter.com/OLyt9FOHvO — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) November 30, 2022

Flowers led the NFL with a 31.1 kick return average and was the first player since 2019 to return 20+ kicks and averaged over 31 yards per return. He was also the 17th player ever to do that in league history.

He didn’t just contribute on special teams, because of the cornerback room getting hit with injuries, he played most of the defensive snaps in the final two games and got his first career start in Week 18.

Prior to the NFL draft, Chris Ballard stated that the franchise does have some belief in Flowers when speaking on the Indy cornerback group. “There’s some young players on the roster that we really like,” Ballard said. “Dallis Flowers, we think, has got a lot of talent.”

The Colts would go on to select Julius Brents, Darius Rush, and Jaylon Jones in the draft so they aren’t handing an easy path for Flowers but his experience in Bradley’s system does give him an upper edge heading into training camp. He can still go earn himself more playing time in Year 2 with the defensive starters.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire