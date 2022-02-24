6 Colts listed among PFF’s top 200 pending free agents
In less than a month, NFL free agency will be open for teams to sign new players and the Indianapolis Colts have several names set to hit the market.
Some of the names on the list of pending free agents for the Colts may be re-signed before the market even opens on March 14—the legal tampering period. Others will be free to negotiate with teams as the Colts let them walk.
Pro Football Focus ranked the top 200 pending free agents set to hit the market along with what they project their next contract to be. There were six Colts on that list.
Here’s a look at that from a Colts’ perspective:
LT Eric Fisher
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
PFF Rank: No. 58
Projected contract: Three years, $48 million
TE Mo Alie-Cox
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
PFF Rank: No. 108
Projected contract: Three years, $20 million
WR T.Y. Hilton
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
PFF Rank: No. 111
Projected contract: One year, $6.5 million
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
PFF Rank: No. 128
Projected contract: Three years, $18.75 million
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
PFF Rank: No. 170
Projected contract: One year, $3 million
RB Marlon Mack
Rob Carr/Getty Images
PFF Rank: No. 173
Projected contract: One year, $1.5 million
