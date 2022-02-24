6 Colts listed among PFF’s top 200 pending free agents

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In less than a month, NFL free agency will be open for teams to sign new players and the Indianapolis Colts have several names set to hit the market.

Some of the names on the list of pending free agents for the Colts may be re-signed before the market even opens on March 14—the legal tampering period. Others will be free to negotiate with teams as the Colts let them walk.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 200 pending free agents set to hit the market along with what they project their next contract to be. There were six Colts on that list.

Here’s a look at that from a Colts’ perspective:

LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

PFF Rank: No. 58
Projected contract: Three years, $48 million

TE Mo Alie-Cox

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

PFF Rank: No. 108
Projected contract: Three years, $20 million

WR T.Y. Hilton

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

PFF Rank: No. 111
Projected contract: One year, $6.5 million

RG Mark Glowinski

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

PFF Rank: No. 128
Projected contract: Three years, $18.75 million

CB Xavier Rhodes

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

PFF Rank: No. 170
Projected contract: One year, $3 million

RB Marlon Mack

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PFF Rank: No. 173
Projected contract: One year, $1.5 million

