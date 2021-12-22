6 Colts who could earn Pro Bowl nod

With three games remaining, the Indianapolis Colts are in the thick of the wild-card race and are doing so on the backs of several Pro Bowl candidates.

We already know that running back Jonathan Taylor has been selected to the Pro Bowl in what was the easiest decision for the league. He led all players in votes and was among the first five players named to the Pro Bowl.

But who else might join him after strong 2021 seasons? Here is a look at six Colts who should be in consideration for a Pro Bowl nod when the rosters are announced Wednesday night:

LG Quenton Nelson

Though his season got off to a rough start after missing most of training camp due to a foot injury, Nelson is back to his dominant ways. Leading the interior for the Colts, Nelson has been moving defenders in the run game with ease while holding up in protection among the best of them. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson’s 12 pressures allowed are tied for the third-fewest among guards with at least 340 pass-blocking snaps.

LB Darius Leonard

I mean, of course. Leonard is one of the biggest reasons why the Colts lead the NFL with 31 takeaways. On the season, Leonard has 107 tackles (68 solo), four tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three inteceptions. His six forced fumbles are tied for the NFL lead while leading all linebackers. His three interceptions are the second-most among off-ball linebackers He’s doing so for the entire season on a bum ankle. Leonard’s case for a spot is as strong as anyone’s.

DT DeForest Buckner

For a second consecutive season, Buckner leads the Colts in sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (16). Doing so against a high rate of double teams due to a lack of another consistent presence on the front, Buckner’s 44 total pressures are tied for eighth among all interior defenders (PFF). Buckner has a tougher shot this season because of a deep crop of players but should he get selected, he’s certainly worthy.

CB Kenny Moore II

Probably the player I want most to get a nod. Moore has been long overdue for a selection to the Pro Bowl as the league’s top slot cornerback. Despite being the highest-targeted cornerback in the NFL, Moore has the third-lowest passer rating allowed (74.8), according to Pro Football Focus. He also leads all cornerbacks in run stops (15), proving he’s one of the most valuable defenders pound-for-pound across the league. It’s time he gets in.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

It’s going to be hard for Pittman Jr. to make it to the Pro Bowl but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a case. The second-year wideout is enjoying a strong breakout campaign and even though it has been a while since he’s taken over a game, he has been a steady asset for the offense. His 68 receptions for 889 yards and five touchdowns put him in the top-12 receivers in the AFC. It’s unlikely he makes it but the fact that he even has a case proves he’s on his way.

ST Ashton Dulin

Though he holds a limited role on the offensive side of the ball, Dulin has made a huge impact on special teams. Dulin’s 16 special teams tackles leads the AFC. He led the NFL for the majority of the season but Saints’ J.T. Gray took that lead recently. Dulin has been a valuable gunner on special teams and has a strong case to make it as a special-teamer.

