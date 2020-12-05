6 college coaches the Jets could consider if Adam Gase is fired

With the Jets sitting at 0-11 and 7-20 in their last 27 games, Adam Gase’s days as head coach are undoubtedly numbered.

Could a fresh face from the college ranks be what New York needs to reverse its fortunes? There are plenty of college head coaches (and coordinators) that have what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Joe Douglas will have no shortage of options to replace Gase if he is fired this offseason, but some of his best candidates might currently reside in the NCAA.

Let’s take a look at six college coaches the Jets could consider if Gase is shown the door at the end of 2020.

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell said no to the Jets the last time they were looking for a head coach, but the circumstances are a bit different this time around. New York is currently the favorite to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which would net Trevor Lawrence. Campbell has Iowa State in the midst of its best season under his watch, but the opportunity to coach a potentially elite quarterback could change his line of thinking. There is also the abundance of salary cap space the Jets will have at their disposal this offseason, which would allow Campbell to shape the roster however he and Joe Douglas see fit. Despite being linked to NFL openings seemingly every offseason, Campbell has yet to seriously consider a jump to the professional ranks. He might rebuff New York again, but it's worth Douglas' while to try.

Lincoln Riley

The Jets would be wise to hire an innovative offensive mind that can develop quarterbacks as their next head coach. Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley fits that profile to a tee. Odds are Riley isn’t leaving the college ranks anytime soon. He didn’t bite on the Cowboys opening last offseason and seems comfortable shredding Big 12 defenses on a weekly basis. Could the bright lights of New York and a potential shot at working with Trevor Lawrence be enough to pry him away from Oklahoma, though? Riley turned Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray into Heisman Trophy winners. Imagine what he could do with a quarterback like Lawrence? If Douglas calls and Riley shows interest in the opening, Jets fans might get an answer to that question.

Pat Fitzgerald

Pat Fitzgerald is the definition of a program builder, and it might be time for him to take that skillset from the college game to the NFL. The 46-year-old has quietly turned Northwestern into one of the best programs in the Big Ten with his CEO-type coaching style and organizational skills. Through recruiting and culture, Fitzgerald has made the Wildcats one of the more respected teams in college football — and himself one of the most respected coaches in the sport. Fitzgerald has received NFL interest for years but has not shown any indication that he would leave his alma mater for the pros. Douglas would be wise to place a call to Fitzgerald, but there’s no guarantee he would have any interest in coming to New York.

Dabo Swinney

There are a lot of questions surrounding Dabo Swinney possibly jumping to the NFL. Would his coaching style translate to the professional ranks? How would he handle a big media market? Would he even consider leaving the comfort of Clemson for a high-risk NFL job? Lawrence could be the answer to all of those questions. If the Jets land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and intend to select Lawrence, it wouldn't be the worst idea to pair him with his former college coach. It goes without saying that being a successful head coach in the NFL goes beyond a coach's relationship with his quarterback, but Swinney knows what makes Lawrence tick. That would likely do wonders for his development. Swinney probably isn't eyeing a jump to the NFL -- and it's hard to blame him. He has unlimited job security at Clemson and is already a program legend. If there is ever something that will get him to reconsider, though, it's the chance to run it back with Lawrence.

Tony Elliott

While Swinney leaving Clemson may be unlikely, there's another coach in the program who could be more open to a change. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has already been linked to the open South Carolina job and is sure to be a popular name among the college ranks once hiring season begins. But could the Jets show interest in the two-time national champion if they were to land Lawrence? Elliott would be a risky hire for New York considering his lack of NFL and head coaching experience. However, he comes from a winning culture and his connection to the projected No. 1 pick wouldn't hurt.

Todd Monken

Todd Monken was reportedly the runner-up to Adam Gase two years ago. Should the Jets be interested in him again if Gase is shown the door this offseason? The answer is yes. It could be argued that any coach that could not beat out Gase for a job should not be touched with a 10-foot pole, but New York's front office decision making was questionable, at best, with Mike Maccagnan in charge. It's Douglas' show now, which could give Monken a legitimate chance. Now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia, Monken has plenty of NFL play-calling experience to succeed as a head coach. He's worked as an OC for the Bucs and Browns and also spent time as a head coach at Southern Miss. New York should see what he can do with a young quarterback to mold -- whether it be Lawrence, Sam Darnold or someone else.