6 coaches Brent Venables should consider for Sooners’ vacant defensive backs job

The Oklahoma Sooners seem pretty much complete in overhauling their defensive coaching staff after none of the position coaches from the previous regime are set to return.

Only two coaching vacancies remain as defensive ends, safeties, and linebackers are all accounted for. Cornerbacks and a coach for their interior defensive line are all that remains.

We’ll look at the cornerback position to try to piece together some viable candidates.

Mike Reed, Clemson

Mike Reed seems like a very obvious and safe choice for the same position he already has at Clemson. He’s worked with Brent Venables to construct some of the stingiest defenses college football has seen over the years and mostly his contributions came while he recruited and developed some quality cornerbacks while coaching in the orange, purple, and white.

Reed has recruited names like Andrew Booth, AJ Terrell, Isaiah Simmons, and 2022 top 50 player Jaedyn Lukus. Booth is on a collision course as a first-round draft pick in the next NFL draft while AJ Terrell was a first-rounder and is putting together a good sophomore season for the Atlanta Falcons. Isaiah Simmons won the Butkus award in college and played everywhere for the Tigers before being drafted eighth overall by the Cardinals.

Reed has the recruiting chops and he’s helped develop talent that’s been selected in the first-round of the NFL draft. What more can you ask for? The issue is that if Venables has shown us anything, he’s a man of principles, and Reed getting poached from Clemson seems very unlikely out of respect for Dabo Swinney.

Jahmile Addae, Georgia

Jahmile Addae may be the hottest or trendiest name on this list. Addae has amassed a massive reputation on the recruiting trail, specifically for his work at UGA. While the Bulldogs are preparing for what will be a bare-knuckle brawl against a tough Michigan team, the Sooners would do good to circle the Bulldogs defensive backs coach as a possible target.

In his short bit of time at UGA, he was the primary recruiter on three different five-stars the Bulldogs landed including the number two and number sixth ranked cornerbacks for the 2022 class, both of whom are five-stars.

Story continues

He also was the head recruiter for Marvin Jones Jr, who we’ve mentioned at length as a possible Sooner on multiple occasions. Lincoln Riley’s exit messed a lot of things up and ultimately led Addae to pick up the slack and seal the deal.

At just 39 years old, Addae is plenty youthful and can connect with parents and recruits alike. He has experience recruiting in the Southeast which seems like the Sooners focal point early on as Venables seeks to establish Oklahoma as a recruiting force a in the southeastern part of the United States as they head to the SEC.

Donte Williams, USC (Formerly)

Donte Williams may not be a name many are familiar with but he was most recently USC’s interim head coach before they hired Lincoln Riley and prior to that he was the Trojans cornerbacks coach.

Williams was at the forefront of the charge for the former number two prospect in the country, five-star cornerback Korey Foreman, 2022 seventh-ranked USC commit Domani Jackson, and four-star safety Zion Branch, who the Sooners also recruited for a while.

Williams is currently not a part of any staff and would make a great asset as his connections and name resonate up and down the west coach, which would allow Oklahoma to keep California open. It would also allow Oklahoma to comfortably recruit defensive players west of the Rockies.

Oklahoma cannot completely reject the west coast defensively and having an established proven name hunt for talent seems like a win.

Steve Clinkscale, Michigan

Steve Clinkscale represents another playoff coach on the list. While he readies his defensive backs to take on UGA, his stock is on the rise, and he should at the very least get a call from Brent Venables.

Clinkscale is a seasoned coach in various roles across the country. He was the defensive backs coach at Kentucky for five years before taking the same position at the University of Michigan. He signed a five-star corner in his first year and helped land two talented four-star safeties. His wealth of experience and connections in the Midwest would make a valuable asset as the Sooners continue to find new recruiting territory under a new regime.

Dre Bly, UNC

Dre Bly is a name most wouldn’t expect to see on this list. However, Bly has very sneakily carved out a nice role for himself as the defensive backs coach at the University of North Carolina.

He’s also a former NFL player and can provide some excellent insight on a technical level that some can’t. He’s also versatile in the sense that he’s recruited offensive players (Zach Rice and Sam Howell) as well as five-star defenders like Tony Grimes and Keeshawn Silver. He adds more east coast flavor as Bly has recruited that area well and also grew up there.

Among other things, a major hurdle would be to offer something so enticing to get an alum to leave his alma mater but it’s worth a shot and one the Sooners should maybe consider.

Jay Valai, Alabama

Continuing with the trend of playoff coaches, why not Jay Valai of Alabama? He’s from Texas, has coached at Texas, so he’s very familiar with the region surrounding Oklahoma and Texas. He’s also had coaching stops at the University of Georgia, Rutgers and coached in the NFL.

Valai’s resume is long and although it may be a bit of a red flag he’s been so many places to be so young as a coach, the fact that Nick Saban took a chance speaks volumes.

The thing is this, it’s going to take some serious cash to pry any of the playoff cornerbacks coaches away from their stable positions at these schools. Will the Sooners do it for Valai?

