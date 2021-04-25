6 Cincinnati Bengals players team could trade during 2021 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals cut loose some obvious trade targets ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

Think, names like Bobby Hart and Giovani Bernard (for very different reasons, of course). But the Bengals could still look to trade some notables during the draft itself, either to move around in the order or simply for more draft picks.

Here’s a look at a few names the Bengals could deal during the draft itself this week.

OL Billy Price

Jun 12, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) reacts during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

There’s zero chance the Bengals pick up the fifth-year option on Price. And while Frank Pollack is back and can maybe help revive Price’s career, the hints that Trey Hopkins is right on track to be ready for Week 1 hurts his chances of sticking around. Maybe another team will think something of his upside and offer a Day 3 pick.

CB Darius Phillips

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) interfered with by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23)during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two years, Cincinnati has added roughly four notable players in front of or right by Phillips on the depth chart. He’s still got a ton of value on returns and special teams. But he’s high-quality as a trade asset if the Bengals feel like the depth both in the secondary and on special teams has been bolstered enough -- before drafting any defensive backs.

DL Renell Wren

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Renell wren participates during practice at the team's NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Wren has missed major time lately and the Bengals have somewhat moved on in the sense they keep adding interior guys like Larry Ogunjobi and Mike Daniels, besides whatever else they decide to do in the draft. Since he still has some upside though, he could be a trade chip in a move up or just in return for some assets.

DL Josh Tupou

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (91) jogs off the field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tupou was pretty underrated in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season. With D.J. Reader and some of the other names added though, he could be expendable if a team comes calling and the Bengals need assets to help move around during the draft.

TE Mason Schreck

Aug 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mason Schreck (86) makes a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice on the practice fields at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals have had calls on Schreck in the past. He’s not breaking past Drew Sample and C.J. Uzomah in the pecking order and now the team has Joe Burrow’s college target Thaddeus Moss on the roster, which could make Schreck a pretty underrated trade asset.

TE C.J. Uzomah

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward (26) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Alongside Bernard, Uzomah was one of the big trade candidates we have always mentioned from a cap perspective because letting him loose would free up roughly $5 million in cap. He’s coming off an injury and the team loves him, but with Sample, Schreck and Moss on the roster, maybe the Bengals dangle him in talks when things happen on the fly during the draft itself.

