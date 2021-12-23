6 Chiefs earn spot in 2022 Pro Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of three teams who will send at least six players to the 2022 Pro Bowl, along with the Indianapolis Colts (7) and Los Angeles Chargers (6).

Of course, the Chiefs hope to physically send none of these players to the Pro Bowl as their Super Bowl hopes are still very much alive. Nonetheless, here are the Chiefs players who have earned the honor of Pro Bowler for the 2021-22 season.

Introducing our 2022 Pro Bowlers… pic.twitter.com/qXtQ3zW8yl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2021

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

This is the third-straight Pro Bowl selection for Brown, who was a Pro Bowler for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 and 2020.

Brown’s first season with the Chiefs has been a success, as the left tackle has steadily improved along with the rest of Kansas City’s retooled offensive line throughout the 2021 season. Partially thanks to Brown, the Chiefs are in the bottom six in the NFL in sacks allowed this season with 25.

WR Tyreek Hill

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This is Hill’s sixth-straight Pro Bowl selection. Hill has been incredible as usual in 2021, ranking fourth in yards receiving (1,178) and receiving touchdowns (9). He also ranks second in receptions with 102, which is a single-season personal best for him as it continues to grow.

DL Chris Jones

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

This is Jones’ third-straight Pro Bowl selection. Despite missing three games this season, Jones has been a huge difference-maker on the Chiefs defense. He has seven sacks and six tackles for loss so far in 2021, but where he’s surprisingly effective is batting down passes. Jones has five pass deflections in 2021, tied for fourth-most among defensive linemen.

TE Travis Kelce

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is Kelce’s seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Only nine other active players can boast seven or more consecutive Pro Bowls: Tom Brady (11), Aaron Donald (8), Patrick Peterson (8), Larry Fitzgerald (7), A.J. Green (7), Matthew Slater (7), Tyron Smith (7), Bobby Wagner (7) and Trent Williams (7).

So far in 2021, Kelce ranks 11th in receptions (83), seventh in yards receiving (1,066), 14th in receiving touchdowns (7) and fourth in yards after catch (540).

QB Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

This is Mahomes’ fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection. While 2021 has been considered a “down year” set by his own standards, Mahomes has been slinging the ball at a productive rate in 2021. With three games to go, the former NFL MVP has 4,052 yards passing, 32 total touchdowns and 13 interceptions so far this season.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

This is Mathieu’s third Pro Bowl selection, with his others coming in 2015 and 2020. So far this season the Honey Badger has three interceptions for 56 yards and a touchdown, along with two fumble recoveries and six pass deflections.

Pro Bowl alternates

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While many other Chiefs were deserving of the Pro Bowl, not everyone made the cut. Eight Chiefs were selected as alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: offensive linemen Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, defensive end Frank Clark, fullback Michael Burton, cornerback Charvarius Ward, punter Tommy Townsend and kicker Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs had eight players selected as alternates to the 2022 Pro Bowl: Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Frank Clark, Tommy Townsend, Michael Burton, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker and Trey Smith. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 23, 2021

If any of those players end up making it to the Pro Bowl as alternates, it would be the first Pro Bowl selection for each of them except for Clark, who made it in 2019 and 2020.

