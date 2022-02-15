6 Chiefs among PFF Top 101 players of 2021

Pro Football Focus has released its annual list of the top 101 players in the NFL. The list is comprised solely based on player performances during the 2021 season and postseason. They also don’t take into account positional value in their rankings.

In 2020, the Chiefs had just four players in PFF’s top 101, but all of them ranked in the top 25. This time around two new players made it onto the list, one who was added via the 2021 NFL draft and another via free agency. Let’s go through what PFF’s Sam Monson had to say about each of the players, and provide our take on their rankings.

27. Creed Humphrey

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

“The Chiefs overhauled their entire offensive line after last season’s Super Bowl defeat, and drafting Humphrey was a major part of the success of that endeavor. The second-round center played like the best in the game from Day 1, allowing 12 pressures in 20 games across almost 1,400 snaps of action, including the playoffs. Humphrey’s run blocking was elite and looked like something we would hope to see from an established veteran.”

It feels like Humphrey is on a collision course for a Mitchell Schwartzian career — which is to say he’ll be praised highly by the analytics community and often overlooked for Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. This rookie absolutely played like the best in the game from the jump of the 2021 NFL season and it’s crazy to think that he’s only going to get better from here.

32. TE Travis Kelce

Jamie Germano-USA TODAY NETWORK

“Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had their lull during the 2021 season, but when all was said and done, he still racked up 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns including the playoffs. He averaged 1.92 yards per route run, and passes thrown in his direction resulted in a 112.4 passer rating for his quarterback. Kelce scored in each of his last six games and was a go-to receiver during some of the team’s biggest “gotta-have-it” situations of the season.”

A year ago, Kelce was ranked No. 3 in PFF’s top 101 players list. This seems like a pretty big dip for a player who remains one of the most dominant at his position in the NFL. He should still be in the top 15 in my opinion.

33. WR Tyreek Hill

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“Hill is one of the most terrifying playmakers in the game, and the fact that he was still able to amass over 1,200 yards and score nine touchdowns with the league on an almost religious mission to take away the explosive plays from Kansas City’s offense tells you a lot about how good he is. Hill caught 71.6% of passes thrown his way and still had a 75-yard score to his name in the regular season and one of 64 yards in the playoffs.”

Hill set a career-high in receptions (111) with his third-most receiving yards (1,239) and touchdowns (9) this season. He wasn’t the deep threat with a penchant for explosive downfield plays that we’d seen in previous seasons, but boy if he wasn’t just as effective.

38. DT Chris Jones

AP Photo/David Dermer

“The Chiefs started the year playing Jones as a full-time edge rusher, which seems absurd given the fact he typically weighs in at 310 pounds and is 6-foot-6. The fact that he was moved back inside tells you how well the plan worked overall, but Jones wasn’t bad on the edge, registering 21 pressures in six games before he became a full-time interior player again. Once he moved back inside, he was back to being a dominant force as a pass-rusher, finishing the year with 75 pressures, including 10 in the playoffs.”

It’s incredible to me that Jones is on this list despite playing 6-7 games as basically a full-time edge rusher. Imagine what he could’ve done this season had the team kept him at 3-tech the entire season?

63. LG Joe Thuney

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Kansas City invested huge money into Thuney last offseason as part of a concerted effort to overhaul the offensive line, and he repaid them with a fine season. Thuney earned a 90.5 pass-blocking grade — the best of his career — while blocking for quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time. He allowed 17 pressures all season, the same number as a season ago but on 445 more pass-blocking snaps.”

Thuney proved to be a great choice for Kansas City in free agency. To think that he allowed just 17 pressures, playing through a chunk of the season with a broken hand and one game at left tackle.

69. QB Patrick Mahomes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“Mahomes and the Kansas City offense had a very strange season, each struggling at various points and not quite looking the same as in previous years. Mahomes more than doubled his interception total from 2020 but actually had a lower turnover-worthy play rate (2.8% versus 3.2%). The big difference came on big-time throws, where his rate more than halved from last season as teams concentrated on eliminating explosive plays from the Chiefs’ offense. Even in a relative down year, Mahomes tossed 37 touchdowns and needed only 13 seconds to execute a game-saving scoring drive in the playoffs.”

Mahomes’ down year was a better year than the best year in most quarterbacks’ careers. PFF highlights how his interception numbers were actually unlucky, which is surprising. The big thing hurting him in the rankings this season was the lack of big-time throws. He’ll need more of those in 2022.

