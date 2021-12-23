6 Chargers named to 2022 Pro Bowl, 5 others named alternates

The votes are in and there were six players from the Chargers named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Rashawn Slater, Corey Linsley, and Derwin James received the honor on Wednesday.

Herbert was named the AFC starter.

In addition, five others were named to alternates: Austin Ekeler (second alternate), Mike Williams (third), Jared Cook (fourth), Gabe Nabers (fourth), and Linval Joseph (fifth).

A total of 80 players were named to the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams, with rosters determined by the consensus of votes of fans, players, and coaches.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.