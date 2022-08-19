6 Chargers who must stand out vs. Cowboys on Saturday

The Chargers and Cowboys concluded two days worth of productive sessions which saw plenty of reps for both teams’ starters.

When Los Angeles meets Dallas for its preseason matchup on Saturday night, it’s more than likely that the players fighting for a starting or roster spot will see the field, like last weekend against the Rams.

With that being said, here are six players who need strong performances to improve their stock as final roster cuts approach.

C Will Clapp

Clapp was signed to serve as Corey Linsley’s backup this season. But his preseason debut wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, as Clapp allowed a sack and a pressure.

In addition, he has some serious competition with the emergence of Ryan Hunter, who has had a strong summer and offers the versatility to play all three spots along the interior.

EDGE Emeke Egbule

There is a fierce battle for the presumed last edge defender spot between Egbule and Jamal Davis.

Egbule finished last week with a team-high seven pressures, but he also missed four tackles. Meanwhile, Davis had the second-most pressures with five and looked stout against the run.

Egbule must continue to show he can get after the quarterback, but most importantly, he needs to finish plays if he wants a shot at the 53-man roster over Davis.

DT Jerry Tillery

After the offseason overhaul of players at the position, Tillery is battling for a roster spot.

A liability against the run last season, Tillery struggled in that department in the preseason opener against the Rams. He was also nonexistent as a pass rusher.

To be guaranteed a spot over players who have proven to be reliable run-defenders, like Breiden Fehoko or Christian Covington, the former first-rounder must be consistent in both areas.

RB Larry Rountree

The battle for the second running back spot began to take shape in the preseason opener. Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller made strong cases. Meanwhile, Rountree underperformed, posting just three rushes for 8 yards and not having a catch.

On top of that, Rountree’s summer hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows either, as he fumbled twice during camp.

It’s clear that Kelley and Spiller are separating themselves, which means that Rountree could now just be fighting for a spot with undrafted free agents Leddie Brown and Kevin Marks Jr., should the Chargers carry four running backs on the roster.

WR Joe Reed & Michael Bandy

If the Chargers carry six wide receivers, all eyes are on Reed and Bandy for the final spot, as the two have both stood out this summer, especially in the preseason opener.

Reed caught four passes for 61 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown. He also was the team’s primary kick returner. On the other hand, Bandy dazzled his route running skills to catch seven passes for 73 yards and a score.

Reed has looked explosive, and his special teams ability helps his case, but Bandy’s route running is second-to-none.

