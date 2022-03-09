6 centers the Jets should avoid in free agency

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Connor McGovern enjoyed a return to form this past season before landing on injured reserve late in the year. The 28-year-old is under contract for another season, but the Jets still seem to be interested in adding at center. It wouldn’t necessarily spell the end for McGovern if Douglas chooses to do so, as he could kick over to right guard, the position he played with the Broncos in 2018.

If the Jets decide to go in a different direction, here are six centers they should avoid once free agency begins.

Billy Price

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A trade from the Bengals to the Giants didn’t do anything to help Price return to his All-Rookie form. He was part of a New York offensive line that struggled mightily and didn’t show a ton of improvement as 2021 went on.

Nick Fuller

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller — who is a restricted free agent — played 447 offensive snaps for the Seahawks in 2021 and finished the year with a Pro Football Focus grade of 46.5. That’s far from an upgrade over what the Jets currently have at center.

Jimmy Morrissey

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Morrissey split time between the Raiders and Texans as a rookie after Houston signed the Pittsburgh product off Las Vegas’ practice squad in October. Morrissey, who is an exclusive rights free agent, went on to finish 2021 with a Pro Football Focus grade of 45 over 258 offensive snaps.

Greg Mancz

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Mancz started four games at center for the Dolphins in 2021 after spending training camp with the Ravens. He didn’t flash anything special in his 185 offensive snaps and has not been a full-time starter since 2018.

Nick Martin

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Martin has struggled since signing a three-year contract extension with the Texans in 2019. He didn’t last in Houston for the duration of the deal and was a backup with the Raiders in 2021.

Austin Blythe

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Blythe was a backup for the Chiefs in 2021, appearing in just four games. He has 49 career starts under his belt, but he regressed late in his tenure with the Rams and shouldn’t be on the Jets’ radar.

