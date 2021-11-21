6 Cardinals players to watch in Week 11 vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and likely without quarterback Kyler Murray. It is a big game for Arizona, as it is a divisional game, but for the Seahawks, their season appears to be on the line.

Who are the Cardinals players to watch in this game?

Read on.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





QB Colt McCoy

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

McCoy had a very good game in San Francisco and struggled last week against the Carolina Panthers.

If the Cardinals are going to knock off the Seahawks, they need the version of McCoy they got against the 49ers two weeks ago, who protected the football, kept the offense on schedule and then made a few big throws.

Assuming Murray does not play, it will fall on McCoy’s shoulders to keep the offense steady.

RB James Conner

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

To keep the offense on schedule, Conner needs to be utilized and effective. He was fantastic against the 49ers but, after the team fell behind 17-0 to the Panthers last week, he hardly saw the ball.

Seattle is weak in the screen game defensively, so perhaps he can break free on a screen pass like he did in Week 9.

WR Rondale Moore

Moore could also be used in the screen game to expose the Seattle defense. He was productive against the 49ers but has had a rough stretch of the season lately.

CB Marco Wilson

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Wilson has had some recent struggles and he will likely be tasked with defending DK Metcalf, who has size and speed. With Byron Murphy taking care of Tyler Lockett both outside and in the slot, Metcalf against Wilson is one matchup where the Seahawks will likely try to take advantage.

LB Zaven Collins

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Collins lost his spot in the defensive rotation two weeks ago to Tanner Vallejo. Vallejo was placed on injured reserve Saturday, so Collins presumably gets his chance again. He will be needed to be strong against the run game.

Story continues

OLB Chandler Jones

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jones has had one sack since Week 1. However, he has 13.5 sacks against Seahawks QB Russell Wilson since joining the Cardinals. Wilson struggled mightily in his return from injured reserve last week against the Green Bay Packers. If Jones and the rest of the Cardinals pass rush can keep him from getting into rhythm, they will have a much better shot at winning.

1

1