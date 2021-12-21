6 Cardinals players are top-10 Pro Bowl vote getters at their positions

The NFL will announce the players who make the Pro Bowl on Wednesday. It is determined by fan vote, player vote and coach vote, each part worth one third of the formula.

Fan voting is complete and. according to the Cardinals team site, six Cardinals players were in the top 10 of fan voting at their respective positions.

OLB Chandler Jones

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jones finished seventh among outside linebackers overall and third in the NFC.

S Budda Baker

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Baker was seventh in fan voting among all strong safeties and third in the NFC.

OT Kelvin Beachum

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum was third in the NFL and third in the NFC at tackle.

OLB Markus Golden

Golden ended up fourth in the NFC behind Jones and eighth in the NFL.

QB Kyler Murray

Murray ranked ninth among quarterbacks in the entire league and fifth in the NFC.

C Rodney Hudson

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Hudson finished 10th among centers in the league and sixth in the NFC.

