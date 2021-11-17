6 burning questions for Titans ahead of Week 11 game vs. Texans

On to Week 11 of the 2021 NFL schedule, the Tennessee Titans will play the Houston Texans for the first time this year. The Texans are the only AFC South opponent that the Titans have yet to face, and the former comes limping into this one with a 1-8 record.

However, they are coming off a bye week, so they have had two weeks to prepare for this game, and the Texans will dodge a huge bullet with Derrick Henry being out.

The Titans come into this game as arguably the hottest team in the NFL.

Tennessee has won six straight games, including five in a row against 2020 playoff teams, and sport an 8-2 record overall, which is good enough for first in the AFC South and conference, and it is tied for the league’s best mark.

Despite the discrepancy in their records, the Titans and Texans have a rich history filled with close contests. Here are six burning questions ahead of their matchup in Week 11.

Are Titans' struggles on the ground just a product of tough matchups?

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

We all knew there would be a drop-off in production when the Titans lost running back Derrick Henry. Still, the trio of D’Onta Foreman, Adrian Peterson, and Jeremy McNichols have left a lot to be desired.

Peterson is still getting acclimated to playing again and adjusting to a new system. Foreman has shown flashes, but not enough to say that he can carry the load, and McNichols hasn’t done much despite an uptick in carries.

Having played two stout run defenses in the Los Angeles Rams (No. 10) and New Orleans Saints (No. 1), are the Titans’ struggles in the running game simply a product of their tough matchups?

We will get a better sense on Sunday when the Titans face a Texans run defense allowing 136.4 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the NFL. Houston has also allowed 15 rushing touchdowns on the season, second only to the New York Jets.

Look for the Titans’ ground game to finally get some traction.

Story continues

Will A.J. Brown rebound against the Texans?

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has not been that productive over the last two weeks, with a combined six receptions for 58 yards against the Rams and Saints. Certainly, the drops haven’t helped his game, as the Ole Miss product recorded a season-low 25 percent catch rate against the Saints last week.

He looks primed for a bounce-back week against the Texans, a team he has dominated over his career.

In the previous four matchups, Brown has averaged 111.8 yards per game to go along with five touchdowns. Furthermore, he’s averaged 11.5 yards per target.

Look for quarterback Ryan Tannehill to go back to the well with his No. 1 receiver in Week 11.

Will Titans' defense clean up issues from Week 10?

AP Photo/John Amis

Against the Saints, the Titans’ defense was good but not great. The pass-rush stalled in the final two quarters, coverage was shaky, and the only turnover Tennessee generated was on the opening kickoff to start the second half.

Granted, the Titans turned that into a touchdown, but Mike Vrabel’s defense did not register an interception for the first time since Week 3 against Indianapolis.

The Texans’ offense has sputtered all year long without Deshaun Watson under center. They come into this matchup averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt through the air and 3.3 yards per carry on the ground.

Quarterback Davis Mills has gotten the bulk of the snaps under center with Tyrod Taylor hurt, carrying a 7-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the season. However, the Texans will have Taylor under center in Week 11.

Can the Titans make it four straight against Houston?

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

There was once a period when the Texans could do no wrong against the Titans. Between the 2008 and 2016 seasons, Houston won 12 of the 18 matchups, including five straight.

However, the Titans can accomplish something they haven’t done since the Texans joined the NFL as an expansion team, which is win four consecutive games against their division rival.

After a dominating performance by Tennessee in December 2019, the Titans and Texans had two close matchups decided by an average of four points in 2020.

Will Titans' passing attack provide more support?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We knew when Henry went down that all eyes would focus on quarterback Ryan Tannehill, as many of his critics felt he was being propped up off Henry’s success on the ground.

With King Henry in the lineup, Tannehill averaged just over 250 passing yards per game. In the two games the team has played without their star running back, Tannehill has averaged 178 yards per game.

He threw for 213 yards against the Saints last week, with 100 yards going to wide receiver Marcus Johnson. If Johnson can find some consistency and Brown gets back being a big part of the offense, that will go a long way toward helping the Titans continue to overcome the loss of Henry.

Will Titans avoid a letdown game?

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Playing off the previous question, the Titans must avoid overlooking the Texans with a big matchup against the New England Patriots looming next week, and the team’s bye week after that.

Tennessee has consistently played both up and down to their competition the past few years, and we’ve seen that once again in 2021.

The Titans are 7-0 this season against 2020 playoff teams, but don’t forget this is the same team that lost to a previously-winless New York Jets team.

1

1