6 burning questions for Rams vs. Bills in Week 1

The Super Bowl favorites will be tested by the defending champions right out of the gate on Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone knows how talented the Bills are, led by Josh Allen, but Los Angeles is no slouch, either.

To learn a bit more about the Bills and the state of the team in advance of this Week 1 tilt, we caught up with Nick Wojton of Bills Wire to ask six burning questions.

How big of an addition is Von Miller to this defense?

Bills Wire: Truth is, time will tell. The Bills did not play Miller at all during the preseason. On paper, the team has described him as a “closer” in the baseball sense. It’s almost cliche at this point, but the Bills didn’t have anyone of Miller’s stature to get after opposing QBs such as the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs last year. With Miller’s resume, he slides in as (potentially) the one thing this team hasn’t managed to do well in recent years.

Besides Stefon Diggs, who’s an offensive player the Rams must be aware of?

Bills Wire: Gabe Davis has been the low-hanging fruit for many and for good reason. The more intriguing pick is Isaiah McKenzie. There’s a chance he becomes the new Cole Beasley. While his COVID takes now overshadow his time in Buffalo, don’t forget how productive Beasley was on the field. That could be McKenzie out of the slot next.

If there is one, what’s the Bills’ biggest weakness?

Bills Wire: Josh Allen’s mobility as a quarterback has covered up an average-at-best offensive line in recent seasons. That’s set to probably continue. The Bills added Rodger Saffold to the group this spring, but we’ll have to see if he makes a big difference or not. Aaron & Co. give many fits, but Buffalo could be in store for a long night.

How will the Bills replace Tre’Davious White?

Bills Wire: The plan is a rotation between first-round rookie Kaair Elam and Round 6 rookie Christian Benford. Elam has talent as a first-rounder, of course. Benford has been a training camp surprise. He has the measurables but was overlooked having played at Villanova. Across from them will be Dane Jackson. He’s also not the most seasoned player, but at least he has a year under his belt.

What are your expectations for the Bills this season? Do they deserve to be Super Bowl favorites?

Bills Wire: AFC Championship game is the bare minimum. The Bills didn’t lose any big pieces from last season and went on to add a future Hall of Fame pass rusher. I think they’re deserving of where they’re at, but we’ve seen such a team go on not to win. The Bills have to earn it.

Who wins on Thursday?

Bills Wire: The Rams are a fantastic team, but just looking at who the Bills added compared to the Rams’ losses, one of which is now in Buffalo, it’s hard not to go with the Bills. I think Los Angeles has a tight meeting en route, though. I’ll go 27-24 Bills.

