6 burning questions for Bears against the Cardinals in Week 13

The Chicago Bears (4-7) will host the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) on Sunday, the first of two straight games against the NFC’s top-ranked seeds coming off a bye week.

Arizona is a heavy favorite in this matchup, to the surprise of no one, and Chicago faces a tall order defending a Cardinals team that boasts one of the NFL’s best offenses and defenses.

To get the inside scoop on the Bears’ Week 13 opponent, we checked in with Jess Root at Cards Wire, who offered his insight on what we can expect for Sunday.

Here’s what we learned:

Bears Wire: The Cardinals are rolling this season with the NFL’s best record at 9-2. What’s been the key to their success and what makes them the team to beat heading into the postseason?

Cards Wire: I think everyone expected the offense to be good, between the addition of Rodney Hudson to the offensive line and the extra year of experience for Kyler Murray. The difference has been the defense. Instead of a decent, middle-of-the-road unit, they have been one of the best in the league. The defense sets the tone early in games and the offense pours it on. The Cardinals have been the most consistent team on both sides of the ball this season, and that is why they have a great chance for a deep playoff run this season.

Bears Wire: QB Kyler Murray has been impressive in Year 3. In what areas has he grown the most from last season to now?

Cards Wire: What has been most impressive about Kyler’s play this season has not been his play on the field. His numbers for intermediate passes are much better but that can easily be attributed to the improved offensive line and the greater talent at receiver. Murray is a year more experienced in the offense and the NFL. He is making checks at the line of scrimmage now. But it is his leadership that has changed. He is the unquestioned leader and carries himself that way. He works with teammates, he directs and corrects them. He has become more than a talented quarterback. He is a franchise quarterback.

Bears Wire: The Cardinals offense has been explosive, scoring 30-plus points in all but three games this entire season. What’s the reason for the offense’s dominance this season?

Cards Wire: Talent, scheme and continuity. Murray is a star. They upgraded at receiver. They upgraded on the offensive line. They did not take a step back at running back. They upgraded at tight end. The scheme puts players in positions to make plays and to be in open space. The running game is great and Murray has been only minimally involved. And they have been in the same scheme for three seasons. They can wear defenses out with speed and can also eat clock. Plus, the defense is giving them good field position with takeaways. It is great complementary football.

Bears Wire: The offense has gotten a lot of attention, and rightfully so. But just how much has this defense contributed to the success of this Cardinals team? And what problems will the Bears run into on Sunday?

Cards Wire: The Cardinals can be vulnerable against the run, but that won’t matter if the offense gets a lead. They have a great pass rush with Chandler Jones and Markus Golden. The back end has been great. They rarely bust coverages. Both safeties, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, are erasers. Even if someone breaks free, their tackling ability keeps plays from busting open for 40-50 yards. They are 15-yard gains. They are great on third down. They are great in the red zone. They are great in goal-to-go. They are great at creating takeaways.

Bears Wire: What matchup will you be watching closest in this game?

Cards Wire: Akiem Hicks vs. Max Garcia is big, but if Hicks doesn’t end up playing, I’m looking at the edge. Robert Quinn is having a fine season but so is Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries. With the expected return of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, watching how the Bears approach him and the other excess of talented pass catchers for the Cardinals is what I want to see.

Bears Wire: What’s your prediction for the game? Aka, how ugly is this thing going to get?

Cards Wire: The Cardinals are rested and getting healthy. Murray and Hopkins haven’t played in a month, so they are ready to unleash their performance. I think it will not be a pretty game for the Bears. The defense will hold early and the offense will put points on the board. The Cardinals’ roll on the road will continue. They have scored over 30 and allowed 20 or less in all 6 road games this season. That will continue. Cardinals 31, Bears 13.

