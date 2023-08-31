6 bold Rams predictions for the 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, so the time is ticking for everyone to reveal their bold predictions before Week 1 kicks off. The Los Angeles Rams are an interesting team to dissect before the season gets underway, making bold predictions a fun exercise for Sean McVay’s squad.

When it comes to bold predictions, we try to pick things that aren’t necessarily expected to happen. At the same time, there needs to be a realistic aspect or an avenue for a certain event to take place.

Ahead of what should be an intriguing campaign for the Rams, here are six bold predictions.

Matthew Stafford finishes with 610+ passing attempts

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Much has been made about the inexperience on the defensive side of the ball for the Rams entering the season. The only two players returning from last year’s starting defensive unit are Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones, leading many to believe the Rams will boast one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Considering that the Rams could be playing from behind often, Matthew Stafford could be airing the ball out more than McVay would prefer. Stafford attempted 601 passes in his debut year with the Rams in 2021 and he hasn’t had more than 610-plus attempts since 2013 with the Detroit Lions.

But with the Rams looking to get as much as they can out of their franchise quarterback, there’s a chance Stafford eclipses 610 attempts in 2023, assuming he remains healthy.

Cam Akers doesn't finish the season as the starting RB

AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cam Akers finished the 2022 season on a high note despite almost being traded or even waived during the year. In the final six weeks of last season, Akers combined for 512 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 104 attempts.

While it was a positive sign to see Akers finish strong a season ago, the former second-round pick has still yet to show much explosiveness or receiving ability out of the backfield, and multiple injuries haven’t aided him in those departments. In two of his first three seasons in the NFL, Akers has gotten 150-plus touches, and he’s averaged 4.8 yards per touch in both of those seasons. He’s also fallen short of commanding more than 18 targets in a season.

Akers will get the nod to begin the year as the starting running back, but Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, and Ronnie Rivers are all candidates to steal touches at some point. Even with Akers in a contract year, the Rams have no reason not to give more touches to the other backs on the roster if the fourth-year back struggles at all.

Cooper Kupp sees 190+ targets

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s no secret that when Cooper Kupp is on the field for the Rams, he’ll always be the go-to target for Stafford in the passing game. The duo connected 145 times for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns on 191 targets in 2021, leading to Kupp winning the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

After trading Allen Robinson just one year after signing him, the Rams are going to lean on Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee, and a few inexperienced pass catchers in 2023. As mentioned above, if the Rams’ defense is as bad as many expect, passing attempts are going to be through the roof this season.

Stafford did have a chance to work with the other pass catchers on the Rams this offseason, especially with Kupp missing time with a hamstring injury. That being said, once meaningful games begin, Stafford has one player he can fully trust in the aerial attack.

Puka Nacua records the 2nd-most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns among Rams WRs

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Van Jefferson is in a contract year with the Rams, and he’s shown flashes of being a solid No. 2 option at the wide receiver position. Barring an injury, Jefferson could certainly emerge as a long-term piece for the Rams as he’ll get the first chance to play in two receiver sets alongside Kupp.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, the buzz has continued to grow louder for Puka Nacua, who the Rams took in the fifth round. The BYU product is a do-it-all wideout who can bring a ton of versatility to McVay’s offense.

Given where the Rams are at right now, there aren’t many players who are locked in as a starter for the entirety of the 2023 season. And with the Rams desperate for someone to emerge in the passing game alongside Kupp, Nacua will notch the second-most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns among wide receivers on the team.

Byron Young tallies 9 or more sacks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lack of production from the edge rushers not named Floyd on the Rams a season ago. The only edge rusher on the current roster that recorded a single sack in 2022 is Michael Hoecht, who finished with 4.5 sacks.

With a glaring need in the pass-rushing department, the Rams took Byron Young, Nick Hampton, and Ochaun Mathis in this year’s draft. Hampton was a late-round pick and Mathis is on injured reserve, while Young was the second selection in the draft, making him an immediate starter on the new-look defense.

The only rookie edge rushers to register nine or more sacks in the last five seasons are Bradley Chubb, Josh Allen, Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, and Aidan Hutchinson. Young should be on the field plenty for the Rams, and with a lack of competition behind him, he should benefit from getting to rush the passer with Donald in the interior.

Ahkello Witherspoon is active in all 17 games

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

One of the late additions in the offseason was Ahkello Witherspoon, which gave the Rams some much-needed experience in the secondary. Witherspoon spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing with the San Francisco 49ers for the first four years of his career.

When Witherspoon has been on the field, he’s been very solid at the cornerback position. Health has been a major concern for Witherspoon, though, as he’s played in only 13 games in the past two seasons and he hasn’t played in more than 14 games in a single season before.

Even though he didn’t join the Rams until later in the offseason, his combination of size and experience makes him a candidate to start immediately on the outside. The lack of experience at the cornerback spot makes Witherspoon a vital player for the Rams, and the hope is that he can have a clean bill of health for an entire season for the first time in his career.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire