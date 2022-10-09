6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season on “Sunday Night Football”. The two teams are looking to take their place atop of the AFC North, as a win would place them at 3-2 and result in an ever-so important head-to-head victory.

When looking at storylines in this game, there are plenty. Baltimore got blown out by Cincinnati twice in 2021, both in extremely disappointing fashion. The Ravens also went 1-5 in the AFC North last season, which is extremely uncharacteristic for the team.

Below we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 5 matchup with the Bengals.

TE Mark Andrews has 150+ receiving yards, two touchdowns

Andrews is going to be relied upon in a big way by the Baltimore offense, especially with wide receiver Rashod Bateman being ruled out with a foot injury. The tight end had a massive Week 5 performance last year against the Indianapolis Colts in prime time, and could replicate that success on Sunday night.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QBs Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow combine for 750+ passing yards

The Ravens welcome the Bengals into M&T Bank Stadium for “Sunday Night Football”. Both teams are 2-2 looking to get an edge on the other with a key division win.

The matchup will come down to the playmaking ability of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Both will be able to throw the ball with ease on their opponent, combining for over 750 yards passing in a shootout of a game.

– Robert Sobus

RB J.K. Dobbins has second-consecutive two-touchdown game

Dobbins was able to get into the end zone twice against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, soaking up his first-ever game in front of a packed out M&T Bank Stadium. He replicates that success in Week 5 against the Bengals, scoring two more times while also also rushing for 100 yards, which would mark his first 100-yard game since the 2020 season.

– Steve Rudden

Ravens' defense sacks Joe Burrow 5+ times

Baltimore’s pass rush has been a point of emphasis over the first four weeks of the 2022 season. While they’ve been able to generate decent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, they’ve struggled to bring the signal callers down once they get home. Against Burrow and an offensive line that has struggled, the Ravens’ pass rush gets back on track.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens hold RB Joe Mixon to under 60 rushing yards

Mixon has eclipsed over 70 yards rushing just once through the first four weeks of 2022, and that was in a Week 1 matchup that went into overtime. The Ravens’ defense is tied for 14th in rushing yards given up, with also being 23rd in net yards per attempt given up. Mixon will find himself with under 60 yards on the ground in Week 5 in a rebound effort by Baltimore’s ground defense.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore holds Bengals QB Joe Burrow in check

The Ravens’ defense had two forgettable games against Cincinnati in 2021. In the second matchup. Burrow threw for 525 yards in an extremely disappointing effort by the Baltimore secondary, despite how many injuries they went through. However, this time around Baltimore is able to hold Burrow in check, especially with players such as Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters active.

– Steve Rudden

