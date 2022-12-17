6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will face off in a big Week 15 divisional showdown. Both teams will be looking to pick up wins for different reasons, as Baltimore is 9-4 while Cleveland is 5-8 on the season.

There are many key storylines to watch for throughout the game, including Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley starting for the injured Lamar Jackson, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson starting for the first time in Cleveland and many more.

Below, we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 15 divisional matchup in Cleveland against the Browns.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has 150+ yards, two touchdowns

Andrews hasn’t had the production over the last few weeks that many have wanted, himself likely include. With so many linebackers out for Cleveland, Andrews has a field day and puts up over 150 yards and two touchdowns.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens rush for 200+ yards

With the Browns placing four linebackers on injured reserve recently, the Ravens crank up the running game for the second straight week. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards power the Ravens to over 200-yards rushing and a touchdown each.

– Steve Rudden

OLB David Ojabo gets first-career NFL sack in NFL debut

Ojabo will finally make his long-awaited NFL debut in Week 15 after tearing his achilles during his Pro Day back in March. He gets off to a resounding start, getting his first-career NFL sack in the process.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Demarcus Robinson continues to be target monster

Robinson and tight end Mark Andrews made key catches in crucial moments in the fourth quarter of Baltimore’s Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Expect Robinson to continue his strong play against the Browns, as the playbook could include multiple plays for him.

– Steve Rudden

Ravens DL Calais Campbell reaches 100 sacks

Campbell has 5.5 sacks on the 2022 season, placing him one off of achieving 100 for his career. He’s talked about the milestone for a long time, and has had his sights set on it for years and years. Campbell achieves the milestone in Cleveland in Week 15, in his 15th NFL season.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILBs Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen continue dominance

In Week 15, both Smith and Queen control the Browns running game and make it so quarterback Deshaun Watson has to throw the ball. In doing so, Smith and Queen register a sack each and continue to play at a high level together.

– Steve Rudden

