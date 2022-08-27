6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 3 preseason matchup vs. Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens will suit up for their final preseason game of the 2022 season in their Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The team will look to pick up their 23rd-straight exhibition win, adding onto their already record total.

There are plenty of storylines to watch out for in the game between Baltimore and Washington, with most of them coming from young players who are looking to earn playing time or even roster spots. The Ravens have many talented players, and will be faced with tough decisions when they have to trim their roster to 53 players.

Below we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore in their Week 3 preseason matchup with the Commanders.

TE Isaiah Likely plays one series, catches touchdown

Likely has been the talk of the 2022 preseason for the Ravens, especially after his eight-catch, 100 yard, one touchdown performance in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s unclear how much the tight end will play in Week 3 against the Commanders, but if it’s only one series he could make a massive impact, just like he showed in his one half in Glendale.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Anthony Brown throws for four touchdowns

In last week’s preseason game, Brown went nearly perfect in his limited reps against the Arizona Cardinals, going 10-for-13 for 91 yards and two touchdowns as well as an interception

With it feeling likely that Brown will receive most of the quarterback reps in the team’s 2022 preseason finale, Brown will double his touchdown totals from the week prior.

– Robert Sobus

RB Tyler Badie turns in exceptional performance

Since most of Baltimore’s veterans will likely not play much, if at all, in the final preseason game of 2022, it’s going to be of younger players looking to make the final roster and earn more playing time.

One of those players is Badie, who will be looking to establish a role on the offense. The rookie sixth rounder out of Missouri has 121 yards on 10 carries and scores two touchdowns. Badie makes the team while Justice Hill gets cut, but gets signed to the Ravens practice squad.

– Steve Rudden

DL Isaiah Mack has 2+ sacks

Mack showed some sneaky upside as a member of the Ravens late in the 2021 season, and has carried that momentum into 2022 with a strong preseason showing so far.

The defensive lineman is vying for a roster spot, and could show up in a big way in Week 3 against the Commanders by totaling two-or-more sacks.

– Kevin Oestreicher

CB Pepe Williams has two interceptions

Williams notched his first NFL (preseason) interception in Week 2 against the Cardinals. He looked great in coverage as well, sticking to his man while disrupting multiple throws

The fourth-round draft pick will add to his preseason interception totals on Saturday, totaling two more while taking one back to the end zone for a touchdown.

– Robert Sobus

WR Raleigh Webb starts and puts up 100 yards receiving with a touchdown

Webb is one of the many undrafted rookie free agents trying to earn a roster spot in a wide receiver room with plenty of opportunities. He’s had a very solid preseason, and can add onto that in Week 3.

With a 100-yard, one touchdown performance against the Commanders, Webb makes the roster and is part of the receiving group. In addition to having a monster game, he causes a turnover on special teams.

– Steve Rudden

