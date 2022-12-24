6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 16 matchup. It’s a big game for Baltimore, as their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns put them behind the eight ball in the race for the AFC North crown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 16, plenty of eyes will be on Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and what he can bring to the table in his third-straight start for the injured Lamar Jackson. Baltimore’s defense will be going up a young signal caller themselves in Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 16 matchup with the Falcons.

QB Tyler Huntley throws for three touchdowns

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This is about as bold of a prediction as any considering how the Baltimore passing offense has looked ever since coming out of their bye week. However, the Atlanta pass defense ranks 30th in the NFL in net yards per attempt given up through the air, so if there was a bounce-back game to be had, this one could be it.

– Kevin Oestreicher

RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards rush for 100+ yards each

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With Jackson out and Huntley in plus the freezing temperatures expected at kickoff, Baltimore could utilize their running game a lot in the game. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards help the Ravens control the clock and go for 100 yards each on the ground.

– Steve Rudden

WR Sammy Watkins catches touchdown in Ravens re-debut

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Baltimore claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins off of waivers from the Green Bay Packers in the days leading up to their Week 16 game with the Falcons. The veteran is a familiar face, and catches a touchdown in his Ravens re-debut.

– Kevin Oestreicher

TE Mark Andrews catches two touchdowns

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore’s pass offense runs through their tight ends, and they have one of the best in the business in Andrews. He dominates the Atlanta Falcons as he has his first multiple touchdown game of the season to go along with seven receptions.

Story continues

– Steve Rudden

DL Isaiah Mack has two sacks

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Mack stepped up to the plate in 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals late in the year, getting pressure on Joe Burrow and making an impact. He could have another great game with the team being down fellow defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

– Kevin Oestreicher

S Kyle Hamilton continues his strong play

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens’ defense has played lights-out football for most of the season and has hit their stride in a big way. The unit continues to shine, but rookie safety Kyle Hamilton finally gets his first career NFL interception. He also adds a sack to his stat line.

– Steve Rudden

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire