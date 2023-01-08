6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 18 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will be facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of 2022 as they look to pick up a win in the final game of the regular season. They will be doing so without some key starters, whether that be because of injury or rest.

Some storylines in the game include what Baltimore undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown can do in his first-career NFL start and if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow can have success against what has been a very stout Ravens defense. Both players will look to will their team to a victory, and the two teams could play again in the Wild Card round of the playoffs if the Bengals win,

Below, we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 18 game with Cincinnati.

QB Anthony Brown throws for 200+ yards, three touchdowns

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Brown will be getting the start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, and could perform in a big spot. He throws for 200+ yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals’ 19th-ranked passing defense.

– Kevin Oestreicher

TE Isaiah Likely explodes for best game of career

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

With quarterback Tyler Huntley dealing with a shoulder injury, Anthony Brown gets the start against the Bengals. With that said, Brown goes to Likely a lot as his security blanket. The rookie ends up with 10 receptions for 125 yards receiving and a touchdown.

– Steve Rudden

WR Sammy Watkins has 80+ yards receiving, scores first touchdown of year with Ravens

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Watkins was claimed off of waivers a few weeks ago, and has already made a big play for the team since returning. He has a big game after the release of DeSean Jackson, going for 80+ yards and a touchdown.

– Kevin Oestreicher

RB Gus Edwards steps up in the absence of RB J.K. Dobbins

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbins will rest against the Bengals in Week 18, paving the way for a big workload for Edwards. He gashes the Bengals defense for over 75 yards rushing and a score.

Story continues

– Steve Rudden

Ravens' defense hold Bengals QB Joe Burrow to under 200 yards passing

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Burrow and the Cincinnati offense have been on a tear as of late, but so has the Baltimore defense. They hold Burrow to under 200 yards passing in a great performance.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILB Roquan Smith continues tear

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Smith wasn’t a part of the first matchup between these two teams. With him in the lineup, the Ravens limit the high powered Bengals offense. Smith has 10 tackles and a forced fumble in the game, continuing his dominance.

– Steve Rudden

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire