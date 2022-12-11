6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 14 matchup that should be hard fought and could come down to the wire. Baltimore enters the game at 8-4 on the 2022 season, while Pittsburgh currently stands at 5-7.

There are plenty of storylines to look out for, including Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley getting the start in the place of the injured Lamar Jackson, if Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett can have success against the vaunted Baltimore defense and more. Both teams will be looking to add another win to their record in an all-important December matchup.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 14 matchup in Pittsburgh.

QB Tyler Huntley throws for 300+ yards

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Huntley completed 27 passes while filling in for Jackson in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, but only threw for 187 yards on those completions. He hits more deep shots in Pittsburgh in Week 14, setting up for a big day from a passing yardage perspective.

– Kevin Oestreicher

RB J.K. Dobbins dominates in return

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Dobbins returns to the lineup on Sunday, and is back to playing alongside Gus Edwards for the first time since the 2020 season. He and Edwards help the team control the clock, and make it easy for quarterback Tyler Huntley to make plays with his arm and with his legs.

– Steve Rudden

WR DeSean Jackson catches two touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, and with fellow wideout Tylan Wallace placed on injured reserve, he could have a major role. The veteran has shown the ability to make big plays, and could make multiple in Week 14.

DL Justin Madubuike wreaks havoc on interior of defense

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Madubuike dominates the line of scrimmage and makes it hard for Kenny Pickett to get comfortable in the pocket. He tips three passes down and has five quarterback hurries.

Story continues

– Steve Rudden

S Kyle Hamilton forces two turnovers, including first-career NFL interception

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hamilton has been extremely consistent for the Baltimore defense after needing a few weeks to get acclimated to the NFL game. He force two turnovers against the Steelers, including his first-career NFL interception.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILB Roquan Smith sets a tone in first-game vs. Steelers as Raven

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Smith finally gets to see what playing against the Steelers is like as a Raven. He sets the tone for the defense and shows Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett that he still has plenty to learn at the NFL level. Smith ends up with two sacks and an interception to go along with seven tackles.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire