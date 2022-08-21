6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 2 preseason matchup vs. Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens have won 21-straight preseason games dating back to the 2015 season. They’ve been able to rattle off so many consecutive wins based off of how much quality depth they’ve been able to put together, not needing their starters to play heavy snaps in order to do so.

Baltimore will face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason. There are plenty of storylines to watch for throughout the game, including the Ravens seeing some familiar faces in quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Maxx Williams and others.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens in their Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals.

Anthony Brown throws for 200+ yards, three touchdowns

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

This prediction is dependent on playing time, but if the Ravens feel good enough with Tyler Huntley as their backup quarterback, they could give Brown an ample amount of playing time to prove himself. The rookie impressed against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, completing 10-of-15 passes for 117 yards.

Brown is the only other quarterback on the roster outside of Huntley and starter Lamar Jackson after the team moved on from Brett Hundley. While it feels unlikely that Baltimore will keep three quarterbacks on their roster, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon has a real chance to prove that he can be a quality option at the NFL level.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Shemar Bridges catches two touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

In Baltimore’s first preseason game of the year, undrafted rookie wide receiver Shemar Bridges put on a show with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. He showed his ability to come down with contested catches, a skillset that the Ravens’ need.

Bridges looked to be the most explosive receiver in the game, and will continue that dominance on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

– Robert Sobus

TE Isaiah Likely continues to gain valuable experience

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Likely was one of the stars of the Ravens’ opening preseason game against Tennessee, catching four passes for 44 yards. He showed off his ability in space, as well as his willingness to go up and make contested catches.

In Week 2 against Arizona, Likely has seven receptions for 80 yards. He also catches his first NFL (preseason) touchdown on a 20-yard pass by quarterback Tyler Huntley. Another aspect that Likely will surely be working on during this game against the Cardinals is his blocking. He shows improvement, letting people know that he can be a do-it-all player.

– Steven Rudden

DL Travis Jones has 2+ sacks

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was impressive in his preseason debut, totaling two tackles and one sack. However, his production and impact go far beyond the box score, as he was able to disrupt running lanes as well as put pressure on the opposing quarterback.

The rookie will look to continue his strong start in Week 2, and could step up in a big way. Two sacks or more sacks would go showing the coaching staff that he’s ready to play a big role early on in Baltimore’s deep defensive line room.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens win by 20 or more points

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore’s 21-straight preseason wins show that the team is good at drafting and developing players. Their most recent preseason win against the Tennessee Titans was done by a score of 23-10, with the Ravens never looking like they would lose the contest.

While Baltimore’s second preseason game is across the country in Arizona, their discipline will prove to be too much for the Cardinals to handle and Baltimore will prevail with a win by 20 points or more.

– Robert Sobus

S Kyle Hamilton makes massive impact on defense

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

First-round safety Kyle Hamilton will have plenty of eyes on him during his second-ever NFL action. He is expected to play a huge role in the Baltimore defense, and his skillset will allow him to make an impact all over the field.

Hamilton records 10 tackles, forces a fumble, and has an interception in the Ravens’ second preseason game. His play keeps showing the front office that they got a steal in the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 14 overall.

– Steve Rudden

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire