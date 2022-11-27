6 bold predictions for Ravens Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 12 showdown that should be a competitive contest. Baltimore comes into the game at 7-3 and on a four-game winning streak, while Jacksonville enters at 3-7 and is coming off of their bye week.

When looking at things to watch in the matchup, there are plenty. Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence will both try to will their teams to a victory, while each defense will look to dominate, especially a Ravens unit that has played lights out football over the past few weeks.

Below, we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars.

QB Lamar Jackson throws for 300+ yards

Jackson hasn’t necessarily filled up the box score over the last few weeks, but has willed his team to victory while playing sound football overall. However, he could be in store for a big game against an underrated Jacksonville defense that has stopped the run well, but has been middling against the pass.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Demarcus Robinson has 150+ yards receiving

Robinson had a breakout performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, as he Lamar Jackson’s top target on the day. He continues to be a top receiver on the team this week, hauling in 10 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown.

– Steve Rudden

RB Gus Edwards rushes for 100+ yards, two touchdowns

While Jacksonville’s defense has been a top-10 unit at stopping the run, the Ravens’ boast the second-best rushing offense in the NFL. Edwards is returning from a brief absence due to multiple injuries and could have a big day in a big spot.

– Kevin Oestreicher

DL Calais Campbell has two sacks against former team

Campbell will be returning to face off against the Jaguars, the team that he played with for three seasons before being traded to Baltimore. Campbell racks up two sacks, which puts him at the 100-sack plateau in his career, one of his goals when he made it to the NFL.

– Steve Rudden

CB Marlon Humphrey forces three turnovers

Humphrey has been playing lights-out football over the course of the 2022 season. He is one of the many turnover machines on the Baltimore defense, and has a big game against Trevor Lawrence, who hasn’t faced off against the Ravens’ defensive unit before.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILB Roquan Smith has 10+ tackles, two sacks, interception

Smith has shown the Ravens’ exactly why they traded for him over his first few weeks in the organization. He continues that trend in Jacksonville, totaling 11 tackles, two sacks, and a pick-six to lead the Ravens defense to a dominant win in Jacksonville.

– Steve Rudden

