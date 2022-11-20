6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens return home to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the 2022 season. Baltimore currently sits at 6-3 on the season and are coming off of their bye week, while Carolina is 3-7 after a big Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

There will be plenty to watch for throughout the contest, as tight end Mark Andrews will return to the fold, giving quarterback Lamar Jackson his best pass-catching weapon back. The Ravens will also try to limit Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is a familiar face due to his past playing days in Cleveland,

Below we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 11 matchup against the Panthers.

WR Devin Duvernay scores three total touchdowns

Duvernay is a do-it-all player, excelling as a pass catcher, rusher and returner. The Ravens have made it known that they want to put the ball in the hands of the former Texas star more, and he could have a massive day against a middling Panthers defense.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Lamar Jackson has four total touchdowns

The bye week should have Jackson fresh and ready to roll in the second half of the season, which could bode well for Week 11 against Carolina. He has three scores through the air and adds another on the ground, ramping up his case for a shot at the MVP trophy.

– Steve Rudden

ILB Roquan Smith forces two turnovers

Smith had an excellent Ravens’ debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, totaling five tackles while making multiple high-impact plays. He continues his hot stat in Week 11 against the Panthers, totaling two turnovers.

– Kevin Oestreicher

TE Isaiah Likely continues to step up

Likely has made his presence felt in the absence of fellow tight end Mark Andrews, catching touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. Even with Andrews active for Week 11, the rookie continues his strong play, catching a touchdown against Carolina.

– Steve Rudden

S Kyle Hamilton has two interceptions

Hamilton had what would have been his first-career NFL interception taken away on a penalty by the Baltimore defense in Week 9. He gets it made up to him in Week 11, notching two total interceptions.

– Kevin Oestreicher

OLB Odafe Oweh starts second half of 2022 season strong

While the debut of outside linebacker David Ojabo will be put on hold for at least one more week, Oweh could start his second half of the 2022 season with a bang. He gets to Baker Mayfield often, gaining momentum for the remainder of the year.

