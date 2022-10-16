6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 6 matchup vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Both teams are looking to add another win to their total, with Baltimore and New York coming into the game with a record over .500.

There are many storylines to look out for overall, including how former Ravens and current Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale will match up with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Both will be looking to get the better of the other in a game that could be much more exciting than many anticipated at the beginning of the year.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 6 matchup with New York.

WR Devin Duvernay has 100+ yards, two touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Duvernay has been everything and more when it comes to what the team envisioned when they made the decision to trust their young wide receivers during the 2022 offseason. He could continue his hot streak on Sunday against the Giants, going for over 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens rush for over 200 yards

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore has become known as one of the top rushing teams over the last few seasons Heading into Week 6 of 2022, the Ravens rank seventh in rushing with 723 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the New York defense ranks 25th in rushing yards given up through the first five weeks of the year with 658.

The Ravens will look to exploit the Giants’ defense and rush their way to over 200 yards on the ground.

– Robert Sobus

J.K. Dobbins receives over 15 carries for first time in NFL career

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbins has continued to have his workload managed ever since returning from a torn ACL in Week 3. He’s made it clear that he wants more touches, and in Week 6 he gets them, as for the first time as a Raven, he goes over the 20-carry mark, rushes for 100 yards, and scores two more touchdowns.

Ravens force two interceptions

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore comes into Week 6 in a three-way tie for the most interceptions through the first quarter of the season with eight. Meanwhile, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones comes into the game with just two interceptions. Something will need to give, and Jones will find himself making some throws into the arms of Baltimore defenders to double his current interception rate.

– Robert Sobus

S Kyle Hamilton records first interception of NFL career

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hamilton has been settling in each and every week for the Ravens, and could check a big milestone off of his list in Week 6 by notching his first-career NFL interception. His snaps appear set to go up with the injury to fellow safety Marcus Williams, and in the game against New York he also prevents Giants running back Saquon Barkley from breaking off long runs.

– Steve Rudden

OLB Odafe Oweh notches 3+ sacks

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Oweh has had an up-and-down start to the 2022 season, but has begun to show flashes of life over the last few weeks. He’s looking for his first breakout game of the year, and could get it against the Giants, going for 3+ sacks while making his presence felt on the Baltimore defense.

– Kevin Oestreicher

