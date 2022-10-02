6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 4 matchup vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills during Week 4 in a game that has plenty of hype surrounding it. The two teams will meet for the first time since the 2021 Divisional Round, where Buffalo bested Baltimore in a 17-3 game.

The Ravens were able to defeat the New England Patriots in Week 3, while the Bills lost a heartbreaking game to the Miami Dolphins. A win would go a long way for both squads, as they’d pick up an all-important conference win in a loaded AFC.

Below we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 4 matchup with Buffalo.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins rushes for 100+ yards, scores first touchdown of 2022

Dobbins was able to get back on the field for Baltimore for the first time since the Buffalo playoff game in 2021, and carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. With perhaps a bigger workload and more confidence under his belt in his second game of the year, he could go off to the tune of 100+ yards and a score.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Lamar Jackson throws for 350+ yards

The Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium to host the Bills on Sunday. Both teams are 2-1, and this matchup has “shootout” written all over it. Jackson as well as Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen have shown that they can get it done through the air. While both offenses have the ability to generate points quickly, Jackson will need to use his arm to keep pace with Allen, and he will do just that. Jackson will throw for over 350 yards in Week 4, which should be a high-scoring contest.

– Robert Sobus

Ravens stifle Bills' pass rush

Plenty has been made about the return of offensive Ronnie Stanley, but with the All-Pro being inactive, others will have to step up in his absence. Despite how vaunted the Buffalo front-seven is, Baltimore doesn’t allow much pressure to get to Lamar Jackson, while Bills outside linebacker Von Miller goes sack-less.

– Steve Rudden

DL Travis Jones has two sacks, forces fumble

Jones will be asked to step up in the absence of Michael Pierce, who won’t return for the remainder of the 2022 season with a biceps tear. The rookie out of Connecticut made a massive impact during the preseason, and could make his presence felt on Sunday against the Bills’ offensive line.

– Kevin Oestreicher

S Kyle Hamilton has his first NFL interception

The Ravens drafted Hamilton with their first pick in 2022 with the idea that he would be a playmaker. He proved to be just that in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, forcing a fumble at a key moment in the game. With the matchup between Baltimore and the Bills expected to be high-scoring, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will be throwing the ball often, giving Hamilton multiple opportunities to notch his first career NFL interception.

– Robert Sobus

Ravens slow down Bills' offense

Baltimore’s defense keeps quarterback Josh Allen in the pocket, which will be important to limit his mobility. With Allen being limited in the pocket, the Ravens’ pass rush and secondary have a chance to slow down the high powered offense of the Bills who boast multiple playmakers.

– Steve Rudden

