6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 13 matchup vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. The two teams will be looking to add another win to their record, with Baltimore coming into the contest at 8-4 while Denver will look to improve to 4-8.

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson will face off for the first time since 2019, while both defense will look to stop their competition. Baltimore has a phenomenal run defense, while Denver boasts an elite pass defense.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.

QB Lamar Jackson throws for four touchdowns

This could be as bold as it gets, considering the Broncos have a top-five passing defense in the NFL. However, Jackson is due for an explosive game, and this feels like the perfect get-back game.

TE Isaiah Likely steps up

Likely has been able to contribute during his rookie season in 2022 as a pass catcher while also improving as a blocker. In Week 13, Likely a grabs five receptions for 50 yards in a solid performance.

WR DeSean Jackson catches first touchdown as Raven

Jackson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday against the Broncos. He catches his first touchdown as a Raven after connecting with Lamar Jackson on a 62-yard deep pass in Week 12

RB Gus Edwards averages over 8.0 yards per carry

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards has been getting back into the swing of things after returning from his torn ACL suffered in 2021. He has a terrific day and is able to run all over the stout Broncos defense, rushing for 130-yards on 15 carries while adding two touchdowns.

OLB Odafe Oweh has 2+ sacks

Oweh hasn’t showed up on the box score in 2022 nearly as much as people anticipated, only having one sack on the year. He steps up in Week 13, showcasing his talents against a beat up Denver offensive line.

ILB Patrick Queen continues to dominate

Queen has been playing extremely well over the last few months of the 2022 season. He continues to dominate playing next to fellow ILB Roquan Smith, totaling two sacks, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

