6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2021 season. It’s a very important game for Baltimore, as they will be looking to bounce back in a big way after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 last week in a contest that dropped their record to 6-3.

There are plenty of storylines to watch in this contest, including a battle of young quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields, defenses that have struggled more than expected this season, and many others.

Below we take a look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 11 matchup with the Bears.

QB Lamar Jackson throws one touchdown to each of his "top four" pass catchers

Jackson has taken a big leap in the passing game this season, and it’s showing in a big way on the football field. He has led Baltimore to a top-10 passing offense so far in 2021 with his skills throwing the football, and part of his success also has to do with how well his pass catchers have played.

It’s arguable that Jackson’s “top four” pass catchers are tight end Mark Andrews as well as wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Batman, and Sammy Watkins. On Sunday in Chicago, it’s possible that Jackson has a big bounce back game and spreads the ball around to his receivers, weather permitting.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Lamar Jackson rushes for more yards than Bears' RBs combined

Jackson is the most dominant dual-threat quarterback in the league. The quarterback is on pace for a third-consecutive 1,000 rushing-yard season and it would be surprising if he doesn’t reach that milestone this year.

Chicago currently is 10th-best in the league in passing yards allowed per game (226.1), which means Jackson may look to use his legs more often than not. With the Ravens having the fourth-best rushing defense, it is possible Jackson could run for more than all of the Bears’ running backs combined.

– Robert Sobus

Ravens rush for over 200 yards as a team

Despite ranking in the top-five in many rushing categories in 2021, those who watch the team can most likely see that the Baltimore run game isn’t nearly what is was when running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards manned the backfield. However, other reinforcements could be on the way in Week 11 that could provide a boost.

If running back Latavius Murray, tight end Nick Boyle and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari are able to suit up, the run game could get back on track in a big way. Murray gets 100 yards on the ground, Devonta Freeman gets another 50, and Jackson goes for 50 of his own. In particular, Boyle coming back from injury could drastically improve the struggling offensive line with his blocking skills.

– Steve Rudden

Baltimore's defense forces at least three turnovers

Usually, predicting a team to have at least three turnovers wouldn’t classify as that bold of a prediction. However, considering the Ravens’ defense enters Week 11 only forcing seven forced turnovers in nine games (.78 turnovers per game), it suddenly becomes a lot less of a given that the team can manage that many.

Going up against a young quarterback in Justin Fields who will most likely be down one of his top pass catching talents in wide receiver Allen Robinson as well as not having an elite offensive line could cause trouble for the rookie, especially considering Baltimore’s defense has historically feasted on inexperienced play callers that go up against their unit for the first time.

– Kevin Oestreicher

K Justin Tucker kicks 60+ yard field goal in the Windy City

One of the toughest NFL venues to kick field goals in is at Soldier Field. However, that should not be a problem for the most accurate kicker in the league in Tucker.

If the Ravens find themselves in plus territory against this Chicago defense, it would not be surprising to see Tucker notch a 60-yard field goal, even if the wind is swirling. Tucker is too good not to put out on the field in almost every situation, as he’s shown time and time again throughout his career that he can make almost every kick that is asked of him.

– Robert Sobus

Ravens adjust their offensive game plan as Rashod Bateman catches first-career NFL touchdown

In order for a player like Bateman to have opportunities to catch his first-career NFL touchdown, Baltimore has to adjust their offensive game plan to be able to throw effectively against the blitz, something that they failed to do in Miami during Week 10. However, Week 11 could be a different story.

It would not be shocking to see the Bears blitz early and often, so Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman will have to learn from his mistakes agains the Dolphins. If he does that, Bateman has a much higher chance to get into the end zone for the first time in his professional career.

– Steve Rudden

