6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 18 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will see their 2021 regular season conclude on Sunday as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Whether they make the playoffs remains to be seen, but they first have to take care of business against Pittsburgh in a rivalry that’s been going strong for years and years.

Some of the key storylines for this game include Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley starting in place of Lamar Jackson once again, the potential final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s long NFL career and others. Both teams will want to win the contest, as with a victory and some help they can still get into the postseason.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 18 matchup with the Steelers.

QB Tyler Huntley has best game of season

Huntley has proven that he is a very capable backup to Lamar Jackson and is very talented. However, he’s been growing as a football player over the course of his game action and has had many ups as well as many downs.

In Week 18 against Pittsburgh, Huntley could have his best game of the season by putting together what he’s learned in his game action. He’s said himself that he feels much better than last week, and with the Ravens needing a win he could give Baltimore a great performance in their last game of the regular season.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Ravens clinch a playoff spot

This might be my boldest prediction of the season. Baltimore has gone from being the No. 1 seed in the AFC with an 8-3 record to on the outside looking in at 8-8.

The Ravens will handle business against Pittsburgh on Sunday and do some scoreboard watching as the Colts, Dolphins and Chargers will all lose and open the door for Baltimore to enter the postseason.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore run game dominates

The Ravens have a big game in Week 18 against Pittsburgh. Baltimore’s run game hasn’t been amazing in 2021, but they could go out with a bang in their final regular season game.

The team comes out inspired during the contest with Terrell Suggs in attendance and it likely being Ben Roethlisberger’s last game ever. The Baltimore running game is unstoppable, as the Steelers have one of the worst run defenses in the league. Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray each score a touchdown in the game.

– Steve Rudden

Ravens win on two-point conversion attempt

The last time Baltimore and Pittsburgh faced off, the Ravens failed to convert on a two-point conversion, sending them to their first of five-straight losses. Now with the Steelers coming to M&T Bank Stadium, the result could be reversed this time around.

Head coach John Harbaugh has never been shy about being aggressive in crunch time with the game on the line. Rivalry games between Baltimore and Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see this matchup come down to the wire.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore defense sends off Ben Roethlisberger with 3 interception performance

Ben Roethlisberger is playing in what could be his final NFL game. The 18-year veteran has upset the Ravens numerous times over the years. Baltimore’s run defense is ranked No. 1 in the NFL, so Pittsburgh will need to rely heavily on Roethlisberger’s arm to get the job done.

Roethlisberger is not the same player he was in the past and the Ravens’ secondary will take advantage of it, notching three interceptions and possibly sending Big Ben to retirement with a loss in his final career game.

– Robert Sobus

Ravens defense ends regular season on a high note

The Baltimore defense has dealt with a countless amount of injuries over the course of the 2021 season. However, they’ve been able to play good football over the second half of the year, save for a couple of contests.

The Ravens’ defensive unit shuts down the Steelers’ offense and makes it hard for Najee Harris to run for over 100 yards. Chuck Clark gets another interception and Tony Jefferson keeps playing stout defense at safety.

– Steve Rudden

