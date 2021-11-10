6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 10 matchup vs. Dolphins

After defeating the Minnesota Vikings by the final score of 34-31 in overtime during Week 9, the Baltimore Ravens face a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10. Baltimore enters the contest at 6-2, while Miami is 2-7.

The Ravens will be looking to continue their recent dominance over the Dolphins, as they’ve won eight of their last nine matchups with Miami, which includes outscoring them 137-16 over their last three contests. The last time Baltimore played the Dolphins, the Ravens routed Miami 59-10.

Below we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore’s Week 10 matchup with the Dolphins.

The Ravens allow less than 200 total yards to the Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore defense has struggled in spots this season, as they’ve been rather inconsistent in certain instances. The Ravens have given up 2,994 total yards through eight games, which comes out to 374.3 yards per contest.

Against a Miami team that has struggled mightily this season, this could be a prime opportunity for the Baltimore defense to continue building on the momentum that they picked up in the second half of their Week 9 win against the Vikings.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Lamar Jackson throws six touchdown passes

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The last time that the Jackson-led Ravens faced Miami, the quarterback had a passer rating of 158.3 while throwing for 324 yards and five touchdowns. The Dolphins’ pass defense this season is ranked the third-worst in the league, allowing an average of 280.9 yards per game.

With Baltimore’s improved passing attack and Jackson going against a bad passing defense, it’s not crazy to think that the quarterback could have a big day with his arm.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore gets off to a fast start on offense

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

One of the things that the Ravens have sometimes struggled to do in 2021 is get off to fast starts on the offensive side of the ball. The team has been able to come back from big deficits multiple times, but Lamar Jackson and others have expressed the desire to get off to better starts.

Against Miami in Week 10, the Baltimore offensive line could open up plenty of holes for Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell to make it so that Jackson doesn’t have to run much in the game. With the unit getting back on track, it means that there could be glimpses of what the offense was in 2019.

– Steve Rudden

The Ravens have 5+ sacks

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Through eight games of the 2021 season, Baltimore has averaged around 1.9 sacks per contest. Their 15 sacks is tied for 26th in the NFL, so there is definitely room for improvement in that area for the Ravens in the second half of the year.

The Dolphins’ offensive line has not been good whatsoever in 2021, and Baltimore certainly has the pass rushing talent to take advantage of that fact. It’d be pretty shocking to not see the Ravens’ front seven dominate on Thursday night.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Rashod Bateman scores first-career NFL touchdown

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bateman has shown to be just what the Ravens needed with the snaps that he’s had so far in his NFL career. In the three games that Bateman has been featured in, he has 12 receptions for 161 yards, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

With a passing defense in Miami that has given up the most yards in the league through nine weeks, Jackson could use his arm often and possibly find Bateman for six, which would mark the first-career professional touchdown for the rookie wideout.

– Robert Sobus

TE Nick Boyle plays, makes massive impact in return

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Boyle’s return has been long anticipated by many. The tight end is one of the best blockers in the NFL at his position, and has been sorely missed by the Baltimore offense through the first eight games of 2021.

The veteran’s presence could even immediately solidify’s the offensive line to where Lamar Jackson has more time in the pocket to hit Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, and others. Boyle is one of the most important pieces of the Ravens’ offense because of his blocking skills and his improved receiving chops, and could make a massive impact if he plays in Week 10.

– Steve Rudden

1

1