6 bold predictions for Ravens in Week 9 matchup vs. Vikings

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2021 season. Baltimore comes into the game at 5-2 as they come off of their bye, while Minnesota stands at 3-4 through eight weeks.

The Ravens suffered an embarrassing defeat to their division rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals the last time that they played football back in Week 7, so they will be looking to start the second half of their season on a much better note. The Vikings lost to a Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys team, so they are searching for answers.

Below we look at six bold predictions for Baltimore in their Week 9 matchup with Minnesota.

QB Lamar Jackson throws for over 400 yards

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jackson has shown his skills as a passer throughout the 2021 season so far, throwing for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air compared to just five interceptions. The quarterback will look to continue his passing success against a middling Minnesota pass defense.

The Vikings are giving up 6.4 net yards per pass attempt, which currently ranks 17th in the NFL. Minnesota has a good safety tandem in Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods, but their cornerbacks can be exposed in the right situations. With players such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews at Jackson’s disposal, it could be a good game throwing the ball for Jackson.

– Kevin Oestreicher

QB Lamar Jackson rushes for over 100 yards

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Entering Week 9, the Vikings run defense has allowed an average of 120.9 rushing yards per game. They’ve also given up 4.6 yards per carry on the ground, which ranks 27th in the entire league.

A dual threat quarterback like Jackson could look to expose the Vikings’ run defense early and use his legs more often than not. Former Baltimore defensive lineman Michael Pierce was ruled out with an injury, so that means that Minnesota will not be at full strength while defending the run.

– Robert Sobus

Story continues

Ravens' RBs have a breakthrough

Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Baltimore’s 2021 run game hasn’t been what many have become accustomed to in previous years. Losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards would weaken any rushing attack, but the Ravens just haven’t been able to have their running backs put it all together yet this season

On Sunday against Minnesota, there’s a big opportunity for Baltimore’s running backs to get back on track, especially if they get more involved. With Latavius Murray still battling an ankle injury, fellow running back Devonta Freeman could get the bulk of the carries. In Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the running game outside of Lamar Jackson was rather ineffective. If tight end Nick Boyle is able to return in Week 9, the running game could improve. If the Ravens’ run game is on point, then the passing game and play-action could be unstoppable.

– Steven Rudden

DL Calais Campbell has three sacks

Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens haven’t gotten sacks at an extremely high rate in 2020, only totaling 15 through seven games. While that’s not terrible, it only comes out to about 2.1 sacks per contest.

In Week 9 against the Vikings, Baltimore has a prime opportunity to get Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins on the ground early and often, especially by sending pressure up the middle. The Vikings have had issues on the interior of their offensive line, and starting center Garrett Bradbury won’t play on Sunday due to his placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Campbell has been playing great football this year, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dominate against a subpar interior offensive line.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore holds Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to under 50 receiving yards

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense managed to hold Jefferson to just two catches for 21 yards in Week 8. Despite the stat line, the second-year wide receiver has been one of the better wide receivers since entering the league in 2020.

If the Ravens want to win this game, they will need to focus on taking away one of the Vikings’ best playmakers in Jefferson. Baltimore could choose to try to eliminate Jefferson from the equation altogether on Sunday, holding him to another disappointing game.

– Robert Sobus

CB Marlon Humphrey has a huge bounce-back game

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Humphrey noticeably struggled in Week 7 against the Bengals, particularly in the second half. He was tasked with defending Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and visibly lost the matchup, with Chase putting up over 200 yards on the Baltimore defense. Humphrey owned up to his poor performance after the game, and will certainly be looking to bounce back in Week 9 against Minnesota.

With both Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen coming to town, the star cornerback could be tasked with stopping one of them. If that is the case, he could shut his assignment down and make it hard for quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw in their direction. Humphrey could also do his signature move and punch the ball out of a ball carriers’ hands to cause a fumble, which hopefully would be recovered by the Ravens.

– Steve Rudden

1

1