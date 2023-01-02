6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a pivotal Week 17 matchup. Both teams have something to play for, as Baltimore will look to stay in the AFC North race while Pittsburgh will try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

For the Ravens, quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his fourth-straight start, and third against the Steelers in the game. Pittsburgh will be trotting out rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was knocked out of the Week 14 matchup between the two teams with a concussion.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 17 matchup with the Steelers.

QB Tyler Huntley hits on multiple 40+ yard passes

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Baltimore needs to be able to push the ball down the field on the Pittsburgh defense, which has been a weakness in Huntley’s game. However, in a big moment he could produce, with veteran options such as Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins and DeSean Jackson at his disposal.

– Kevin Oestreicher

RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards rush for 75+ yards, touchdown each

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

When the Ravens went into Pittsburgh and beat them a few weeks ago, it was the run game that paved the way. This game won’t be any different, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards continue to control the clock and wear down a tough Steelers defense. Each score a touchdown and go over 75 yards rushing.

– Steve Rudden

TE Mark Andrews has 100+ yards receiving

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Andrews has been on a big of a dry streak recently, but that could change in Week 17 against the Steelers. He will be a major key if the Ravens end up winning the contest, and could set up a big playoff run if he’s able to break out of his slump.

– Kevin Oestreicher

DLs Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington dominate

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

In the absence of Calais Campbell, Madubuike and Washington make it difficult for the Steelers run game to get going on Sunday night. They each have five tackles and two tackles for loss each, making their impact felt in multiple ways.

Story continues

– Steve Rudden

S Kyle Hamilton forces two turnovers, has one sack

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hamilton has been a Swiss Army knife for the Ravens over the course of his rookie season. Against the Steelers in Week 17 he’ll be needed in a big way, and he could have his biggest game of the year in a massive divisional matchup.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILB Roquan Smith has monster game

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, linebacker Roquan Smith continues to show why he’s been the leader of the defense since being traded to Baltimore at the deadline. He has 10 tackles, an interception, and a sack to help contain the Steelers’ offense.

– Steve Rudden

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire