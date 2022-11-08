6 bold predictions for Ravens’ Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are suiting up on Monday night as they get ready to play the New Orleans Saints in prime-time. Baltimore will look to move their record to 6-3 on the season, while New Orleans will look to improve to 4-6.

There are plenty of storylines to look out for in the contest, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Andy Dalton facing off, what each defensive unit will look like, and the anticipated debut of inside linebacker Roquan Smith. It could be a closer game than anticipated, especially under the lighs.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ Week 9 matchup with the Saints.

QB Lamar Jackson throws for 300+ yards, three touchdowns

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jackson’s passing numbers have been down over the past handful of weeks, but Monday night could be a prime time to get them back on track. The Saints will be without top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, so even without top weapons such as tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman he could still put up big numbers.

– Kevin Oestreicher

WR Devin Duvernay continues hot streak with 100+ receiving yards, touchdown

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Duvernay steps up without Rashod Bateman, as he’ll need to be one of the preferred targets of Lamar Jackson. With the help of Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, and others, Duvernay is able to get open and grab nine receptions for 125 and a touchdown.

– Steve Rudden

TE Isaiah Likely catches two touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Likely will have to play a massive role in the Baltimore offense with the absence of Mark Andrews. He builds upon his Week 8 performance in Tampa Bay during Week 9, setting his new single-game touchdown record with two.

– Kevin Oestreicher

ILB Roquan Smith makes his presence felt in a big way

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Smith was acquired from the Chicago Bears in exchange for multiple assets, and will make his debut on Monday night. He has a sack and an interception, with defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald changing up the aggressiveness of the defense now that Smith is a part of it.

Story continues

– Steve Rudden

DL Justin Madubuike has three sacks

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Madubuike has been one of Baltimore’s most impressive defenders over the course of the 2022 season. He will look to continue his dominant play in Week 9, and could wreak havoc on the Saints’ offensive front.

– Kevin Oestreicher

S Kyle Hamilton notches first-career NFL interception

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With the Baltimore defense bringing in multiple key pieces such as the inside linebacker Roquan Smith and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, the rest of the defense makes it tough for the Saints offense, leading to Hamilton’s first-career interception.

– Steve Rudden

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire