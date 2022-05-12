6 bold predictions for Ravens’ 2022 schedule

The Baltimore Ravens finished 8-9 during the 2021 season after suffering through a litany of injuries. The team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and will look to bounce back in a big way in 2022.

The NFL will release the full 2022 schedule for every team on Thursday night. The opponents that Baltimore will play have been known since the end of last season, but it will be revealed when each game will take place throughout the year.

Below we look at six bold predictions for the Ravens’ official 2022 schedule and what it could have in store.

Ravens will have no consecutive prime-time games

Baltimore has had to deal with playing consecutive prime-time games in recent seasons, and it can sometimes be a hassle to deal with depending on which days they fall. There are pros and cons to not having prime-time games back-to-back depending on the situation, but the Ravens could see their contests under the lights spread out in 2022.

– Kevin Oestreicher

Baltimore will be awarded five prime-time games

Despite their 8-9 record, the Ravens were one of the more exciting teams to watch last season. Fans of football like to see the magic that comes with Lamar Jackson, which is why it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Baltimore will be awarded the maximum amount of prime-time games with five.

Three of the five prime-time would be at home and would have Baltimore matching up against the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. The two road prime-time games would be against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

– Robert Sobus

Ravens will have no more than two consecutive home games

Baltimore’s 2021 schedule had many different intricacies, including four-straight home games (with a bye in between the third and the fourth). It allowed for the team to get comfortable playing at M&T Bank Stadium and made it so they had the advantage of not traveling for a while.

In 2022, the Ravens will have no more than two games consecutively at home, putting an end to their extended home field advantage luck that they had last year.

– Steve Rudden

Baltimore will play four-straight divisional games

In 2021, the Ravens played four AFC North opponents in five weeks. However, with the division looking as competitive as it has in years, the NFL could decide to have Baltimore play multiple divisional games in a row to keep people wanting to come back for more AFC North action.

– Kevin Oestreicher

The Ravens open the 2022 season in Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football

Baltimore and Cincinnati are arguably the two best teams in the AFC North. Which is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the AFC champion Bengals host the Ravens to start their season. Baltimore got beaten badly both times they matched up with Cincinnati in 2021, so it’s safe to say they’ll be looking to bounce back against their AFC North rival in 2022.

– Robert Sobus

Baltimore's second-half schedule will be easier than their first-half schedule

In 2020, the Ravens had a cakewalk of a schedule towards the end of their season. In 2021, Baltimore’s first-half schedule was easier while the second half of their year was extremely difficult. In 2022, the Ravens could be awarded with an easier second-half schedule, especially if they play teams who had winning records in 2021 early on in the season.

– Steve Rudden

