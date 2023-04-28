6 bold predictions for the Rams in the 2023 NFL draft

Les Snead is one of the toughest general managers to figure out in the NFL draft. He never reaches for positions of need, which makes him difficult to read.

Heading into Day 2 of the 2023 draft, the Rams have a lot of options on the table. They need pass rushers, cornerbacks, a tight end and receiver help, among other positions, and there are two promising quarterbacks still on the board.

With Round 2 approaching, here are six bold predictions for the Rams in the next two days of the draft.

Rams will take a running back in the first five rounds

Sean McVay loves drafting running backs, even if it isn’t always early in the draft. The Rams have taken Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers and Kyren Williams in the first five rounds in recent years, and I think they could do the same again this year.

Currently, they don’t have a fourth-round pick, but by trading back from the third, the Rams could pick up an extra pick in the top 150 to use on a running back. Among the players they could target in the second to fifth rounds are Zach Charbonnet, Tyjae Spears and Deuce Vaughn, depending on the type of running back they want.

They’ll draft at least two cornerbacks

This secondary needs help badly and one cornerback may not be enough. I think the Rams will end up drafting two corners between Friday and Saturday, potentially one with their first pick on Day 2.

Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell are young players with some upside, but none of them were drafted as early as the Rams could take a corner at No. 36 or even 69 and 77. This is a really strong class for cornerbacks and there are a bunch of players with position flexibility to cover the slot or outside.

The Rams need both depth and talent at cornerback this year.

Quarterback and kicker in Round 6

If the Rams don’t draft Will Levis or Hendon Hooker in the second or third round, I think they’ll wait until the sixth to take a quarterback – maybe a player such as Clayton Tune, Jaren Hall (if he’s there) or Jake Haener.

Les Snead already said they’ve done their homework on the second tier of quarterbacks, knowing they need a backup behind Matthew Stafford, so they could wait and take one later on instead of on Day 2.

I also think they’ll end up drafting a kicker in the sixth round, hoping to find a solid replacement for Matt Gay. Free agency is always an option at kicker, too, but the draft is a cheaper path.

Rams will take two wide receivers

In addition to doubling up on cornerbacks, the Rams could take two wide receivers, as well. Cooper Kupp isn’t getting any younger, Van Jefferson is a free agent after this year and Tutu Atwell hasn’t exactly taken off as a former second-round pick.

I could see the Rams taking a wideout tonight in the second or third round, followed by another later on in the sixth or seventh – even if it’s just for special teams value. Wide receiver may not feel like a pressing need with Kupp on the roster, but they could use a legitimate No. 2 option next to him.

No offensive linemen before 6th round

McVay indicated this week that the Rams like the offensive linemen they have, which is similar to the way they approached the 2021 draft at the position when they took no linemen. While the top-end talent is lacking across the front five, the Rams do have enough depth to get by. They can assemble a starting line with five of the following players: Joe Noteboom, Alaric Jackson, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Logan Bruss and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

It’s not a terrible group, despite what last year looked like. Injuries played a major factor in the poor O-line play but if everyone’s healthy, it should be much better in 2023. I think the Rams will wait on an offensive lineman again this year.

They’ll trade back from No. 77

There’s a decent chance the Rams will move back from No. 36 overall, but with many good prospects sitting there at the top of the board, the better spot to move down from is No. 77. That way the Rams can stretch out their picks a bit more and potentially still add a top-150 selection to bridge the gap before they go on the clock again at No. 167.

That’s ultimately what I think Les Snead should and could do tonight unless there’s a player the Rams really like at No. 77 in the third round.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire