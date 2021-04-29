6 bold predictions for the Rams in the 2021 NFL draft

With 56 picks being made before the Los Angeles Rams even go on the clock in the 2021 NFL draft, it’s difficult to project what Les Snead and Sean McVay will do this weekend. They won’t make a selection until No. 57 overall and have three picks in the top 103, with the possibility of trading down always in the cards.

Snead is as unpredictable as any general manager in the NFL, never reaching for need and often looking a year or two out when making his selections. But I’ve taken the task of making some bold predictions for the Rams in this weekend’s draft, attempting to project some surprising moves Los Angeles could make.

Here are my six bold draft predictions for the Rams.

Rams won’t use a top-100 pick on an inside linebacker

The Rams are a team that doesn’t put much value in off-ball linebackers. They let Cory Littleton walk in free agency last year and did next to nothing to replace him. It’s just not a position Les Snead and Sean McVay put a big emphasis on, though Raheem Morris might be able to change their minds as the new defensive coordinator, having just coached Deion Jones in Atlanta. Jabril Cox, Baron Browning or Nick Bolton would be good linebacker targets for the Rams on Day 2, but I have a feeling they won’t spend a top-100 pick on the position. Whether it’s at No. 57 or 88 or some other pick after trading back, Los Angeles will wait until Day 3 to add a linebacker.

Double-dip at cornerback

Last year, they took two safeties when it seemed like they didn’t necessarily need to. It worked out wonderfully thanks to Jordan Fuller emerging as a Day 1 starter. This time around, they could add two cornerbacks on draft weekend. David Long Jr. is unproven and though Terrell Burgess can cover the slot, the Rams need immediate and future depth at corner. Jalen Ramsey is the only cornerback certain to be with the team in 2022 due to Darious Williams’ one-year tender. Look for them to take a cornerback in the first three rounds and then possibly again in the sixth or seventh, depending on who’s available.

Center won’t be the first position drafted

If there’s one thing Snead doesn’t do in the draft, it’s reach for a position of need. And despite the Rams’ glaring hole at center, don’t expect them to take a center just for the sake of filling a need with their first pick. It’s possible they will address the position at No. 57 overall or whenever they make their initial pick, but that’s only if a player they really like is on the board. There’s a chance Creed Humphrey, Landon Dickerson and Quinn Meinerz are all drafted before the Rams go on the clock in Round 2. If that’s the case, they could trade out or draft a different position like cornerback.

Rams will finish with at least eight picks

As of now, they only have six picks: One in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. They lack a first- and fifth-round pick, and while they won’t be able to replace their first-rounder, they can add a fifth. Snead said he’s already talked to teams about trading down and expects those conversations to continue into Friday. I expect the Rams to trade down from one of their Day 2 picks, either at No. 57, 88 or 103. In doing so, they can recoup a fifth-round pick to bridge the gap between their fourth (141) and sixth-round picks (209). They could also pick up an extra third or fourth by moving down. In the end, the Rams will finish with at least eight picks, meaning Snead will find a way to add two extra selections.

They will take a wide receiver before the fifth round

All signs point to the Rams drafting a wide receiver. It’s not a major position of need thanks to their depth for 2021, but DeSean Jackson is injury-prone and on a one-year deal, so L.A. should be looking for his future replacement by adding a downfield threat in the draft. Based on the players they’ve met with – like D’Wayne Eskridge and Anthony Schwartz – I think they’ll take a wide receiver in the fourth round or earlier. The fifth round feels like the sweet spot for them to take one if they trade back, but being without a fifth-round pick, I think the Rams will address the position in the first four rounds.

They’ll pass on players with injury concerns

This has been an unprecedented year due to the fact that the NFL combine was canceled, thus preventing teams from meeting in person with the majority of the top prospects. They weren’t able to check out players’ medicals themselves and though there were re-checks before the draft, teams couldn’t do their full due diligence. Players such as Landon Dickerson, Dylan Moses and Caleb Farley would all be great picks for the Rams, as would Dayo Odeyingbo and Walker Little. However, they all have some type of injury questions, whether it’s an extensive history of getting hurt or a recent injury suffered pre-draft. The Rams could opt to take a chance on someone with durability concerns, but without being able to do their own research and medical checks, I think they’ll pass and opt for safer prospects.

