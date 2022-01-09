6 bold predictions for Jets vs. Bills in Week 18

The Jets’ 2021 finale against the Bills will be all about ending the year on a positive note.

Another good game from Zach Wilson, defensive improvements and a close contest would constitute a successful conclusion to Robert Saleh’s first season in New York. A few players will look to finish the season strong in hopes of securing bigger roles in 2022.

The Bills, meanwhile, need a win to secure the AFC East for the second consecutive season. Those are high stakes for a Buffalo team with Super Bowl aspirations. The Jets could play spoiler in Week 18, but it will take a perfect game to pull off the upset.

Here are six bold predictions for the Jets’ rematch with the Bills.

Jamison Crowder breaks 100 yards

Crowder will be Zach Wilson’s top target after Braxton Berrios joined Corey Davis and Elijah Moore on injured reserve this week. Although the Bills’ secondary is good, they’re still missing top cornerback Tre’Davious White. Crowder should be able to surpass 100 total yards.

Zach Wilson ends season on high note

Wilson showed he can play well against a good defense last week and will continue to do so against the Bills. Though his interception-free streak could end and he likely won’t throw for more than 200 passing yards, all the rookie needs to do is complete at least 58 percent of his passing attempts with a few touchdowns and minimal mistakes for this to be considered a good first-year finale.

Jets hold Josh Allen under 250 passing yards

Josh Allen’s passing numbers have waxed and waned all season. So if the Falcons defense can hold him to 118 passing yards, the Jets should be able to keep Allen under 250. New York looked good for one half against Tom Brady a week ago. If the Jets can also contain Allen’s arm, New York might have a shot at the upset.

Michael Carter scores a touchdown

Carter hasn’t scored a touchdown since the last time the Jets played the Bills but will find the end zone again in Week 18. He looked well on his way to a huge day last week before suffering a concussion but now appears fully healthy and ready for another big performance. With a lack of skill position players available, Carter should score.

Bills run wild on Jets defense

If New York defends the pass well enough, Buffalo will look to hammer the run game with Devin Singletary, Zach Moss and Matt Breida. The Bills have the sixth-best rushing attack in the NFL and have averaged 159.75 yards over the past four games. That pattern should continue in Week 18 despite the Jets’ improved run defense.

Who wins?

Try as they might, the Jets will be outmatched against the division-hungry Bills. Wilson could struggle without his favorite weapons and the defense will need to play flawlessly to beat Buffalo. At the very least, the Jets should be able to keep the game close.

Score: Bills 23, Jets 17

