6 bold predictions for Eagles in Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Eagles and Cowboys are just hours away from kicking off the season finale, and with 11 players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, a few under-the-radar names could have big evenings.

Dallas has talked about playing to win, but with Trevon Diggs at home and several other players on the COVID-19 list, Mike McCarthey could decide to take his foot off the gas and let the chips fall with the No. 4 seed.

Saturday night will still feature a heated rivalry and we’re looking at 6 bold predictions that could impact the NFC playoff picture.

1. Kenneth Gainwell logs 100-yards rushing

At the time of this writing, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott were still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning Kenneth Gainwell and likely Jason Huntley will log the bulk of the carries.

Look for Gainwell to show why Philadelphia is so high on his dual-threat ability.

2. Gardner Minshew dazzles again in relief of Jalen Hurts



If the Eagles are without some of the key pieces along the offensive line, then it’s likely that Jalen Hurts gets a rest day. Minshew is looking to prove that he can be a starter, and shredding the Cowboys for 250+ yards on Saturday night gets him closer.

3. DeVonta Smith passes DeSean Jackson

The Eagles rookie is just 40 yards shy of passing Jackson and deserves the opportunity if only for one-half of play.

4. Tyree Jackson 50+ yards receiving

With Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll on the COVID-list, Jackson could have a monster evening.

5. Tarron Jackson logs multiple sacks

The Coastal Carolina star should get the opportunity to log a ton of snaps and pressure opportunities.

6. Eagles pull off the upset

Philadelphia is without 11 key figures and could play without several more, but the playoffs are all about momentum and there’s none bigger than heading into the postseason on a winning streak and with double-digit wins.

