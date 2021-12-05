6 bold predictions for Eagles vs. Jets in Week 13

Zach Wilson will look to shake off the rust this week against the Eagles after his shaky return in Week 12.

Philadelphia provides a manageable matchup for him. The Eagles defense ranks 14th in yards allowed but 11th in points allowed, meaning the Jets just need to capitalize on their chances or build slow, methodical drives to score. The Eagles aren’t a big blitz team, either, which should give the offensive line a better chance at keeping Wilson up-right. He just needs to get rid of the ball faster.

With Wilson and the Jets looking for their second straight win, here are six bold predictions for New York’s Week 13 matchup with the Eagles.

Zach Wilson: <250 yards, but 2 TDs

Zach Wilson

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Eagles have a strange defense, statistically speaking. They allow a high completion percentage and QB rating, but their yards per completion, average depth of target, and total passing yards numbers are low. Philadelphia also doesn’t blitz a lot and allows the seventh-most passing touchdowns. It’s stands to reason that Wilson will have an efficient day, but without a lot of yards to show for it. Only three quarterbacks have passed for more than 250 yards against Philadelphia; Wilson won’t be the fourth.

Eagles rush for more than 150 yards

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Even though the Eagles could be without as many as three of their best rushers, Philadelphia’s running attack should have a big day against the Jets. Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell are more than capable running backs and will face the Jets’ sixth-worst run defense. If Jalen Hurts sits with an ankle injury, as is expected, the Eagles will need to rely on the run even more.

Someone other than Elijah Moore leads Jets in targets

Elijah Moore

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Elijah Moore is far and away the Jets’ best offensive player. He’s seen a team-high 65 targets and is only slightly behind Jamison Crowder in receptions and Corey Davis in receiving yards. That makes him dangerous and a person of interest for the Eagles’ defense. Wilson may not get as many chances to find Moore in Week 13 and will need to look elsewhere.

Quinnen Williams sets career sack number

(Matt Patterson/AP)

Williams is 1.5 sacks away from a new season-high, and he should reset that mark in Week 13. The Eagles have a solid offensive line, but will be more susceptible if Gardner Minshew starts in place of the injured Hurts. The Jets pass rush looks like it’s running on all cylinders lately, with Williams as its catalyst.

Bryce Hall locks down Devonta Smith

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Hall, who has started to follow specific receivers across the field, should contain Smith, the Eagles’ star rookie. Hall wasn’t good against the Texans after giving up five of six targets for 68 yards – including Brandin Cook’s 40-yard touchdown – per Pro Football Focus, but he pitched a near-flawless game against the Dolphins in Week 11. He should rebound against the Eagles.

Who wins?

(Steven Senne-AP)

A winning streak would be nice, but it’s not in the cards for the Jets. Wilson’s inconsistency doesn’t bode well against a defense that can take advantage of bad plays. The Jets can keep the game close with a good defensive effort against a depleted Eagles offense, but it won’t be enough to pull off the win.

Score: Eagles 20, Jets 14

