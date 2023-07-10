6 bold predictions for Chiefs rookies ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookies selected in the 2022 NFL draft made an outsized contribution to the team’s Super Bowl LVII win.

That’s not typically the norm in the NFL. As a result, it may have left some unrealistic expectations for the team’s incoming class of rookies via the 2023 NFL draft and undrafted free agency.

We’re leaning into some of those unrealistic expectations, pushing for the ceiling for some of those rookies for the 2023 NFL season. Here’s a look at six bold predictions regarding the rookie class with training camp on the horizon:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Deneric Prince opens season as RB1

We’re opening things up with the boldest of predictions. With Isiah Pacheco going through shoulder surgery this offseason, the Chiefs have been very cautious to this point. His status for training camp is up in the air and given his bruising running style, I’m not sure they’re going to push the recovery timeline. They’ve also taken a similar level of caution for Jerick McKinnon, who is only dealing with the results of an extended season at his advanced age.

Prince has been a standout at mandatory camp and OTAs. These are what Andy Reid refers to as “passing camps.” He’ll have to prove himself once the pads come on and some other running back activities transpire. However, I feel like the opportunity is there and he’s clearly motivated to seize it.

Advertisement

Felix Anudike-Uzomah comes just shy of Chiefs' rookie sack record

We asked fans to weigh in on Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie sack numbers in 2023 and the overwhelming majority chose the “six sacks or fewer” option. I’m going against the grain with this prediction because I think that Anudike-Uzomah will have the perfect blend of opportunity and talent as a rookie to exceed expectations. He could even get close to the rookie sack record (10) set by Derrick Thomas back in 1989.

How will that come to pass? The Chiefs are lacking veterans to block him from taking snaps as George Karlaftis had to deal with a season ago. He should also see some favorable matchups this season with the AFC East and NFC North on the schedule. The lineup of offensive tackle talent this year is a lot more favorable when it comes to a rookie making a quick start.

Advertisement

Keondre Coburn plays most snaps by a rookie DT since Tershawn Wharton

The Chiefs don’t tend to play interior defensive linemen with a high percentage of snaps during their first years in the league. Both Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders played less than 40% of the team’s defensive snaps during their rookie seasons. Tershawn Wharton was the last rookie defensive tackle in Kansas City to play a higher percentage and you have to go all the way back to Chris Jones to find a player who has played over 50% of the defensive snaps as a rookie.

Between opportunity and talent, it feels like Coburn is in a situation where he could see the field early and often with his new team. Wharton will be working his way back from injury and the only sure things at tackle are Jones and Nnadi. He could play a big role as a rookie early on.

Advertisement

Rashee Rice has a more productive season than Skyy Moore did last year

AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

I’m not sure if this prediction is as bold as the others, given that Rice won’t have to do much to surpass Moore’s rookie season from a statistical standpoint. Moore didn’t eclipse 250 yards or even score a touchdown during the regular season as a rookie. As with the other players mentioned, I think opportunity matters here and will be more plentiful for this rookie.

Rice will contribute much more frequently on designed touches than Moore did a season ago. That’s evident by comments from Andy Reid and Brett Veach, both likening him to a running back. Then there are the comments from Patrick Mahomes about his veteran-type feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage.

Advertisement

Nic Jones will start a game before the bye week

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Ball State

The cornerback position is one of the more banged up in Kansas City right now. L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie both sat out portions of OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to injuries. While Andy Reid expressed optimism about the injury situation, we saw some attrition take place early last season. It didn’t take long for Joshua Williams and Justin Watson to see action in 2022 due to injury. What’s to say the same won’t happen for Nic Jones? He could find himself on the roster bubble, but the team could just as easily keep extra numbers at the position if some players are banged up during training camp and the preseason.

Wanya Morris will jump a pair of players on the depth chart

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Oklahoma

I’m not sure how bold it is to suggest that a rookie could unseat some veterans, especially when those veterans won’t be the top players on the depth chart. Morris ousting Donovan Smith at left tackle would be a truly bold prediction, but that’s not what we’re getting at. Right now, the rookie has an inside track to win the swing tackle job given his competition. Lucas Niang hasn’t proven the ability to be a reliable player at the NFL level. Prince Tega Wanogho has been a developmental prospect to this point.

Advertisement

Andy Reid’s biggest question about Morris so far is whether he’ll continue to perform during the dog days of training camp. He’s done a good job with what they’ve thrown at him during the offseason workout program, but how will he handle mental and physical exhaustion at camp? We’ll know the answer to that soon enough.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire