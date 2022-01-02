6 bold predictions for Buccaneers vs. Jets in Week 17

Nothing humbles a team quicker than playing the defending Super Bowl champions.

Despite a great win over the equally woeful Jaguars a week ago, the Jets should fall back to Earth in Week 17 against the Buccaneers. Tom Brady is playing some of the best football of his career and Tampa Bay’s defense remains a top-tier unit.

Here are six bold predictions, including the final score, for the Jets’ Week 17 match with the Buccaneers.

Zach Wilson finishes with >200 yards passing

(Wilfredo Lee-AP)

Only three quarterbacks have finished with at least 250 passing yards against Tampa Bay since Week 6: Josh Allen, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz. Wilson, meanwhile, has only passed for more than 203 yards three times in 10 games, including just 100 passing yards against an easy Jaguars defense a week ago. He will likely struggle to reach 200 passing yards against a tough Buccaneers defense.

Eddy Piñeiro hits at least 3 FGs

(Matt Rourke-AP)

Piñeiro is playing for a job with the Jets in 2022 and will continue his hot streak against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay allowed 25 field goals so far this season, including seven in the past three games. The Jets defense should get into the red zone at least three times against a defense that’s allowed the third-most red zone attempts of the season, but they won’t be able to score touchdowns.

Jason Pinnock gets his INT wish

(Adam Hunger-AP)

Jason Pinnock’s switch to safety paid off well against the Jaguars, but the rookie also wants his first career interception to come against Brady. Pinnock will see enough action come his way in Week 17; he needs to be ready for an errant pass or two. Brady is 12th in the league with 11 interceptions this season and will play with his worst supporting cast of the season in Week 17.

Antonio Brown runs rampant

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Antonio Brown will be the best receiver the Jets have faced Stefon Diggs, who torched New York’s secondary for 162 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown. Brown should have no problem putting up at least five receptions for 100 yards and a score, even with Mike Evans likely back in the lineup.

Story continues

Braxton Berrios gains 100 yards again

(Matt Rourke-AP)

Braxton Berrios has been on a tear lately. He’s tallied at least 150 all-purpose yards four times this season and he will do that again against the Buccaneers. There’s a chance he could a lot of it through the air, too. Three Panthers receivers tallied more than 50 yards against the Bucs a week ago, and Saints wideout Marques Callaway put up 112 yards himself two weeks ago. The Jets don’t have many healthy skill position players left and Berrios is a proven asset for Wilson.

Who wins?

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

This one won’t be close. The Buccaneers are vying for a high seed in the playoffs while the Jets are playing for development and pride. Tampa Bay’s defense and Brady’s brilliance will be too much for the young and inexperienced Jets.

Score: Buccaneers 35, Jets 15

[listicle id=674781]

1

1